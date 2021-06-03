CNN Runs Interference For Dr. Fauci After Email Scandal

Amid the recent frenzy of FOIA emails revealing that Dr. Fauci was warned by a NIH scientist in February 2020 about the possibility of a Lab-Leak, CNN found itself excited only by Fauci’s "honesty."

While many federal government staffers prefer the phone to email, this correspondence offers a rare glimpse into Fauci's frantic schedule and polite, to-the-point demeanor during the time he emerged as a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration's Covid-19 task force. (CNN)

CNN praising Fauci is nothing new. They’ve lifted him up on a pedestal ever since he first popped up on TV and became synonymous with the Wuhan coronavirus crisis response. But CNN’s failure to report his clear and blatant dishonesty is in stride with social media platforms’ decision to ban and label posts misinformation for considering the Lab-Leak theory before Fauci’s emails came out.

Twitter users had a field day with CNN's take.

Whatever the opposite of journalism is is what CNN does https://t.co/QHthRoJzaC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

Fake news media outlets like @CNN continue to praise Dr. Fauci as the hero of COVID-19. When has the media or Dr. Fauci ever been right?



Read the emails and #FireFauci https://t.co/2rhT4DAGZU — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) June 2, 2021

Did Fauci write this headline himself? https://t.co/O67gfkG08G — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 2, 2021

I honestly don't know how CNN can crystallize those emails into this headline. We get it. You created a narrative of Trump as evil and Fauci as good, and now you have to stick with it. But your worship of a prevaricating career bureaucrat is unsettling. https://t.co/y5qEuTOLLO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2021

But now, the media has turned on its heel. What was once considered a conspiracy theory is now our reality.