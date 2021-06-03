CNN

CNN Runs Interference For Dr. Fauci After Email Scandal

Zach Bauder
Zach Bauder
|
Posted: Jun 03, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
CNN Runs Interference For Dr. Fauci After Email Scandal

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Amid the recent frenzy of FOIA emails revealing that Dr. Fauci was warned by a NIH scientist in February 2020 about the possibility of a Lab-Leak, CNN found itself excited only by Fauci’s "honesty."

While many federal government staffers prefer the phone to email, this correspondence offers a rare glimpse into Fauci's frantic schedule and polite, to-the-point demeanor during the time he emerged as a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration's Covid-19 task force. (CNN)

CNN praising Fauci is nothing new. They’ve lifted him up on a pedestal ever since he first popped up on TV and became synonymous with the Wuhan coronavirus crisis response. But CNN’s failure to report his clear and blatant dishonesty is in stride with social media platforms’ decision to ban and label posts misinformation for considering the Lab-Leak theory before Fauci’s emails came out. 

Twitter users had a field day with CNN's take.

But now, the media has turned on its heel. What was once considered a conspiracy theory is now our reality.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why Federal Prosecutors Are Dropping Their Charges Against an Alleged Capitol Hill Rioter
Matt Vespa
Flashback: Terry McAuliffe, Smearing Opponent on 'Big Lie,' Insisted Democrats 'Won' 2000 Election
Guy Benson

Fauci's Book Scrubbed From Amazon, B&N. Here's the Publisher's Reason.
Leah Barkoukis

Psaki Mocks Reporter’s Question About Apparent Rise of Ransomware Attacks Under Biden
Leah Barkoukis
If That's What the New Woke Pentagon Considers 'Essential' To Our National Defense, We're Doomed
Matt Vespa
George P. Bush Launches Challenge to Texas AG Ken Paxton
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular