Fauci's Book Listing Removed From Amazon, B&N

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s forthcoming book, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” was pulled from Amazon and Barnes & Noble on Wednesday.

The 80-page book had been listed for $18 on pre-sale, but has now been removed. It was scheduled to be released Nov. 2 by National Geographic Books.

According to the publisher, Fauci will not receive royalties—a clarification that comes after accusations that the highest paid government employee would be profiting off the pandemic.

“The book was prematurely posted for pre-sale, which is why it was taken down,” the publisher told The Daily Mail in a statement. “The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Dr. Fauci. He will not earn any royalties from its publication.”

The book’s removal comes as Fauci faces intense backlash over emails obtained by BuzzFeed and The Washington Post through FOIA requests. Among the thousands of emails, Fauci was alerted that the novel coronavirus looked ‘engineered’; he knew masks were not effective; he was circulating gain-of-function research in February of 2020 and lied about these experiments under oath; and a Wuhan lab funder emailed to thank him for dismissing the lab leak theory.

As Katie reported, the overview of the book was nauseating.

"In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world's greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by," the overview says. "Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future."