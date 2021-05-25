Blinken Says Biden Committed to Israel's Security As State Department Embraces Anti-Semitic BLM

As part of his first visit to Israel as Secretary of State, Antony Blinken joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a press conference to discuss the U.S.-Israel relationship and the state of play in the Middle East.

Addressing the current ceasefire, Netanyahu warned that Israel would not tolerate any further attacks from Hamas terrorists. "We too will give meaning to our commitment to our self-defense. If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful," he said.

"We have discussed ways of how to work together to prevent Hamas rearmament with weapons and means of aggression," noted Netanyahu of his discussions with Blinken, who, it's important to note, represents the Biden administration working to lift sanctions on Iran.

"We discussed many regional issues but none is greater than Iran. I can tell you that I hope that the United States will not go back to the old [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] because we believe that that deal paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy."

Netanyahu made clear Israel's opposition to a nuclear Iran, saying "whatever happens, Israel will always reserve the right to defend itself against a regime committed to our destruction, committed to getting the weapons of mass destruction for that end."

In his remarks at the press conference, Secretary Blinken noted that President Biden sent him to the Middle East "to demonstrate the commitment of the United States to Israel's security, to start to work toward greater stability."

Blinken also said the Biden administration's work in the region would include "consulting closely with Israel as we did today on the ongoing negotiations in Vienna around a potential return to the Iran nuclear agreement at the same time as we continue to work together to counter Iran's destabilizing actions in the region."

This may sound nice, but Blinken's words ring empty as they're not backed up by the Biden administration's actions toward Israel.

By engaging with Iran and seeking to lift or reduce sanctions on the regime known as a notorious state sponsor of terror, the Biden administration is actively making Israel—and the entire region—less safe while offering fresh resources to Hamas and other terror groups. And by enabling Hamas to attack Israel, Iran also endangers the lives of innocent people in the Gaza Strip behind whom terrorists hide to launch rockets.

Further proving the Biden administration's support-in-words-only approach to diplomacy, Blinken's own State Department is pushing American diplomatic posts to display support for the marxist and anti-Semitic Black Lives Matter organization.

As Leah reported Monday:

According to a State Department document, all U.S. "Diplomatic and Consular posts" have been given guidance on showing support for Black Lives Matter on Tuesday, according to a new report. BLM flags may also be flown "on the external-facing flagpole to any Chiefs of Mission who determine such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions," the memo continues, adding that doing so is authorized, not required.

And as Katie pointed out last week, the Black Lives Matter organization supports the anti-Israel boycott divest and sanction (BDS) movement and has "a history of anti-Semitism and its leaders have often praised Louis Farrakahn as a mentor. When the organization was founded in 2013, it falsely accused Israel of committing genocide and upholding an apartheid state."

Blinken and Biden may say one thing, but their actions support a very different agenda—one that does not, in practice, value Israel's security.