Black Lives Matter Sides with Iranian Backed Terrorist Organization Hamas

Black Lives Matter, an organization behind the most violent and costly riots in American history, is siding with Hamas as the Iranian backed terror group continues to launch rockets at civilian targets in Israel.

"Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ). #freepalestine," the group tweeted earlier this week, conflating 'Palestinian liberation' with Hamas terrorism.

Black Lives Matter has a history of anti-Semitism and its leaders have often praised Louis Farrakahn as a mentor. When the organization was founded in 2013, it falsely accused Israel of committing genocide and upholding an apartheid state. BLM supports the Boycott Divest and Sanction movement, which seeks to eliminate Israel from existence. Caroline Glick has thoroughly documented this.

Over the past several years both the BLM-Los Angeles head Melina Abdullah and her daughter Thandiwe Abdullah who is the co-founder of the BLM Youth Vanguard have racked up long records of anti-Semitic rants and fawning praise for Nation of Islam leader Farrakhan. Farrakhan who has praised Hitler, recently called Jews “termites,” and obsessively rails against Judaism and Jews. As its charter makes clear, BLM itself is structurally anti-Semitic. While accusing Israel of committing “genocide,” BLM blames Israel for the U.S. war against militant Islam. Its charter states, “The U.S. justifies and advances the global war on terror via its alliance with Israel and is complicit in the genocide taking place against the Palestinian people.” According to the BLM charter, U.S. military aid to Israel is the foundation of America’s problems. Because of U.S. military aid to Israel, BLM alleges, “every year billions of dollars are funneled from U.S. taxpayers to hundreds of arms corporations, who then wage lobbying campaigns pushing for even more foreign military aid. The results of this policy are twofold: it not only diverts much needed funding from domestic education and social programs, but it makes U.S. citizens complicit in the abuses committed by the Israeli government.” In other words, Israel is the root of America’s troubles at home and abroad. The charter accuses Israel of being an “apartheid state,” and supports the anti-Semitic boycott, sanctions and divestment campaign against Israel. It calls for local, state and federal action against Israel.

Meanwhile, the attacks from Hamas continue.