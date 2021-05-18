Anti-Marxist Book by Ousted Space Force Commanding Officer Tops Charts, Sells Out on Amazon

After Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was relieved of his duties by the U.S. Space Force—for the 1984-esque crime of speaking out against marxist ideology—his self-published book shot to number one on Amazon's charts Monday before selling out.

The unceremonious ouster of Lohmeier for daring to call out the dangers of the Left's ideas in a book—a project of which the military was previously aware—is only the latest incident in our military's accelerating descent into woke inanity that's taken place as critical race theory-based trainings and the wild claims of the 1619 Project go mainstream under the Biden administration.

On Monday evening Lohmeier joined Hannity to respond to the Space Force's decision to relieve him of duty.

"I began noticing some time ago, and not just in the past few months, but over the past several years, an increasing relevance of what I saw was Marxist ideology parading around by other names," said Lohmeier.

He told Hannity about a stand-down memorandum Leah covered at the time:

"The Defense Secretary in February, I think it was February 5 of this year, called for an extremism down day and issued a guidance memorandum to all service members. And in the guidance memorandum he basically gave an injunction to every service member to combat extremist ideologies within the force where they saw them and to take it upon ourselves to protect one another and to speak up and educate one another about extremist ideologies when we discovered them causing divisions within the force."

Lohmeier also told Hannity about the woke videos he was sent during his time in command that are all too familiar for anyone who's been subjected to critical race theory trainings or the teachings of the 1619 project in school or at work:

"There were videos being sent out to every base service member that we were asked to watch in preparation for our extremism down days and discussions on race in which we were taught that the country was evil, that it was founded in 1619 and not 1776, and that whites are inherently evil, and so I speak up against those things in my book."

This situation comes after the CIA released a series of nonsensical recruitment videos, featuring in one, as Leah explained, "a 36-year-old Latina agent describes herself as an 'intersectional,' 'cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.'"

And in the intersectional woke olympics, the Army announced it would return to an Obama-era policy of "prioritizing climate change considerations" that was detrimental to America's military readiness and operational abilities.