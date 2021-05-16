Marxism

Space Force Trending for Chilling Reason as Commanding Officer Relieved of Duty for Criticizing Marxism

Rebecca Downs
Posted: May 16, 2021 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Lt Col. Matthew Lohmeier, commander of 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, was relieved from his duties because of a loss of confidence in his ability to lead, as Oriana Pawlyk with Military.com reported on Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, "Space Force" was trending on Twitter, as was "Marxism." 

The reason for Lohmeier's ousting "was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast," a Space Force spokesperson said in an email to Military.com. The email also referenced Lt. Gen Stephen Whiting, the head of Space Operations Command, who relieved Lohmeier of his duties. "Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity."

Lohmeier had self-published a book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest and the Unmaking of the American Military," which the military was aware of:

As an active duty military member, Lohmeier retains the freedom of speech on his own time. He may publish books. Books authored by military members may or may not be subject to review by the military depending on their content. He told Military.com that the military was aware he was publishing this book.

“I was apprised of the option to have my book reviewed at the Pentagon’s prepublication and security review prior to release, but was also informed that it was not required,” Lohmeier told Military.com in an email.

...

Lohmeier told Military.com he had consulted with his chain of command, public affairs and legal counsel about his plans to publish a book and its contents.

"I was apprised of the option to have my book reviewed at the Pentagon's prepublication and security review prior to release, but was also informed that it was not required," Lohmeier said in an email.

"My intent never has been to engage in partisan politics. I have written a book about a particular political ideology (Marxism) in the hope that our Defense Department might return to being politically non-partisan in the future as it has honorably done throughout history," he said.

Pawlyk reported about his comments made on the podcast:

Lohmeier sat down last week with L. Todd Wood of the podcast "Information Operation," hosted by Creative Destruction, or CD, Media, to promote the book. He spoke about U.S. institutions, including universities, media and federal agencies including the military, that he said are increasingly adopting leftist practices. These practices -- such as diversity and inclusion training -- are the systemic cause for the divisive climate across America today, he said.

From his perspective as a commander, Lohmeier said he didn't seek to criticize any particular senior leader or publicly identify troops within the book. Rather, he said, he focused on the policies service members now have to adhere to to align with certain agendas "that are now affecting our culture."

...

In the "Information Operation" podcast, Lohmeier said his fascination with Marxism began after that, when he was pursuing his second master's degree in philosophy in military strategy at Air University's School of Advanced Air and Space Studies.

"All my interactions with senior leaders in the Air Force and in the Space Force have been very positive; they care a great deal about their people [and] the lethality of the force," Lohmeier said during the 34-minute interview.

However, leaders may be afraid if they don't get on board with diversity training, they will face scrutiny, "or might not get promoted," he said, adding that liberal ideas are welcomed whereas ideas from more conservative voices are criticized or silenced.

In addition to expressing concerns with Marxism "narratives," he dared to refer to the 1619 Project as "anti-American," CNN reported.

When it comes to concerns about confidence in ability to lead, many others must also be highlighted.

Matt reported on the Pentagon's first diversity and inclusion chief, Richard Torres-Estrada. Just days after his position was announced, Torres-Estrada was reassigned, as his social media posts likened former President Donald Trump to Nazis. 

If you want to know about a real waste of time though to do with the military's priorities, recall how Tucker Carlson dared to take issue with the military's preoccupation with diversity in the military. Well, the Department of Defense launched this whole offensive, against Tucker, from official military channels.

As of Sunday afternoon, Lohmeier's book is "temporarily sold out" on Amazon. It is ranked as #1 best seller in "Communism & Socialism" and in "Military Policy." It is also #6 overall, and seems to have been climbing the site's best seller list in a matter of hours as it trends.

