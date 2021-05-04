CIA

America's Enemies Are 'Laughing at Us' Over CIA's Latest Recruitment Video, Critics Argue

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
Posted: May 04, 2021 7:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The Central Intelligence Agency’s latest recruitment video is being criticized on social media for checking all the woke boxes. 

In a two-minute video, a 36-year-old Latina agent describes herself as an “intersectional,” “cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.”

Later in the video, she says she used to “struggle with imposter syndrome,” but now refuses to “internalize misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be.”

The recruitment video prompted a number of responses—from one former CIA officer saying it showed the country is “less safe” and “dangerously more political,” to Meghan McCain arguing America’s “enemies are laughing at us," and more.

Others, like political analyst Charlie Cook, argued the video is well targeted.

"The sort of people who talk like this are already experts in manipulating, infiltrating, surveilling, and extracting dubious confessions from the rest of us — and, as a result, they already possess most of the skills for which the CIA is looking," he said.

Most Popular