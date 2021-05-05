Ron DeSantis

Funding the Police: DeSantis Announces Bonuses for First Responders

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: May 05, 2021 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Funding the Police: DeSantis Announces Bonuses for First Responders

Source: AP Photo/Phil Sears

Ahead of National Police Week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is rolling out bonuses for his state's first responders as Democrat-run cities across the country carry on with defunding police departments.

"Some want to defund the police, we're funding the police and then some," said DeSantis at a Wednesday afternoon press conference announcing the new benefit for first responders in his soon-to-be-signed state budget. 

"I thought it was important to recognize the service, to recognize the sacrifice" of Florida first responders, explained DeSantis before announcing $1,000 bonuses for every sworn law enforcement officer, EMT, firefighter, and paramedic in the state.

DeSantis also thanked first responders for their work during the coronavirus pandemic who "didn't have the luxury" of working from home. "They were out there every single day—our police, our fire, our EMTs—and they had to work more than they ever have, not just to deal with protecting us when the pandemic hit but then obviously how police were treated last year in many parts of the country was a total disgrace."

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed an anti-rioting bill into law that he heralded as "the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country" that included "a very strong provision in there that said we are not going to let local governments defund law enforcement."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Sides with Facebook on Censorship of President Trump
Katie Pavlich
Former Commissioner Who Covered Up Tea Party Scandal Loves Biden's New IRS Empowerment Plan
Katie Pavlich
Armed BLM Protesters Storm Restaurant Patio. One Diner Pulls Out Their Own Gun.
Julio Rosas
Fauci: No, the CDC's Insane COVID Guidelines for Summer Camps Aren't 'Excessive'
Guy Benson

REPLAY: Townhall's Julio Rosas and Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
'Total Disgrace': President Trump Responds to Facebook Oversight Board
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular