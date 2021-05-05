Funding the Police: DeSantis Announces Bonuses for First Responders

Ahead of National Police Week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is rolling out bonuses for his state's first responders as Democrat-run cities across the country carry on with defunding police departments.

"Some want to defund the police, we're funding the police and then some," said DeSantis at a Wednesday afternoon press conference announcing the new benefit for first responders in his soon-to-be-signed state budget.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announces bonuses for law enforcement:



"I thought it was important to recognize the service, to recognize the sacrifice" of Florida first responders, explained DeSantis before announcing $1,000 bonuses for every sworn law enforcement officer, EMT, firefighter, and paramedic in the state.

DeSantis also thanked first responders for their work during the coronavirus pandemic who "didn't have the luxury" of working from home. "They were out there every single day—our police, our fire, our EMTs—and they had to work more than they ever have, not just to deal with protecting us when the pandemic hit but then obviously how police were treated last year in many parts of the country was a total disgrace."

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed an anti-rioting bill into law that he heralded as "the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country" that included "a very strong provision in there that said we are not going to let local governments defund law enforcement."