Hollywood's COVID Hypocrisy on Full Display at 93rd Oscars

As the 93rd Oscars kicked off in Los Angeles from downtown's Union Station transit hub, the lack of COVID precautions we've all become accustomed to was immediately noticeable. Even NBC pointed out the general lack of the chin diapers we've all come to know and loathe.

At a maskless Oscars, a few actors keep theirs on. https://t.co/eP0MLhyZNn — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 26, 2021

There's no reason for alarm though, as was explained to viewers, because all attendees have supposedly been vaccinated, tested, retested, and socially distanced inside the awards venue.

As LA's ABC7 reported, the crowd gathered to celebrate its self-importance is not subject to the same restrictions schools, churches, and individuals have languished under for months:

"According to a report from Variety, the Academy is not asking attendees to wear face masks while they're in front of the camera. Academy representatives and nominees reportedly discussed it during a Zoom meeting Monday.



The mask requirements for Oscar Sunday are being slightly loosened because the show is being treated as a TV film production. However, guests are being asked to wear masks when they aren't on camera, including commercial breaks."

Because, of course, COVID can only strike during commercials.

Regina King says everyone at the Oscars has been tested and retested... they socially distanced... and have even been vaccinated. Yet when the cameras are off, they have to put masks on. Why? They're all COVID-free, right? So why the masks if no one there has COVID? pic.twitter.com/GDNyMwiptH — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 26, 2021

Los Angeles County's current guidance for fully-vaccinated individuals in public who can't write off their parties as TV productions states that residents should "take steps to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces," also saying people should "avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings."

So yes, this year's Oscars are happening indoors, in downtown Los Angeles, with little distance between attendees and no masks required while the show is live.

But what about the science, you may ask—if you haven't already completely tuned out our expert class—after being chided and warned for months that masks are still required regardless of whether an individual has been immunized against COVID-19.

Well, when asked Thursday whether vaccinated Americans could expect to soon discontinue mask-wearing—as the Oscars audience is doing Sunday night—CDC Director Rochelle Walensky dodged a definitive answer and instead chose to paint our nation's current situation in a negative light:

"One of the things I think that's really important to understand is while there's wonderful news and we're getting more and more people vaccinated every single day, we still had 57,000 cases of COVID yesterday, we still had 733 deaths. And so while we are really trying to scale up vaccination, we have this complex message that we still have hotspots in this country and we will be looking at the outdoor masking question, but it's also in the context of the fact that that we still have people who are dying of COVID."

Well, people are still testing positive for COVID-19 and people are still dying of COVID-19—so what's the difference between everyday Americans and the rich and famous gathered at LA's Union Station?

For our Hollywood betters, the CDC director's advice and the science apparently doesn't matter. They just want to have a good time and get a clap on the back from their friends.

So too, though, do students want to get a clap on the back from a teammate or for a job well-done in class. And religious Americans want to be able to gather for fellowship with their faith community.

But, as happens too often, the wants and needs of everyday Americans are castigated as science-denying, grandma-killing insanity while Hollywood's liberal elite wine and dine as if everything is fine.

Science is back, baby!