Dr. Ashish Jha's Stunning Claim About Covid Puts The Mis In Misinformation

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield
 @SKMorefield
Posted: Aug 16, 2022 9:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, claimed during a Tuesday appearance on C-SPAN that U.S. Covid-19 deaths would be "close to zero" if "everybody was up to date on their vaccines and people got treated with Paxlovid."

"I will say one thing, which is again, the power of these vaccines," Jha said. "Right now, we have four to five hundred Americans still dying every day. If everybody was up to date on their vaccines and people got treated with Paxlovid as they’re supposed to, deaths would go to close to zero across America."

If Jha's stunning claim were true, of course, virtually none of the hundreds of daily Covid deaths ('with' or 'from') would include anyone who was "up to date" on Covid vaccines and used the drug Paxlovid. On the first part, as Rational Ground's Justin Hart points out, one only need refer to any set of county data to realize that "the vast majority of people noted as Covid deaths are fully vaccinated and fully boosted."

Regarding Paxlovid, things get murkier because of lack of data, as Dr. Vinay Prasad notes. 

Yet, with Paxlovid in wide use, are we truly to believe that most of the daily Covid deaths are shunning the drug? 

Will Dr. Jha get cited by Big Tech for being a purveyor of misinformation? Don't hold your breath.

