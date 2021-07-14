Voter Integrity

MLB All-Star Game Limps To Second Lowest Ratings In History. Any Guesses Why?

Scott Morefield
 @SKMorefield
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 9:00 PM
MLB All-Star Game Limps To Second Lowest Ratings In History. Any Guesses Why?

Source: AP Photo/Gabriel Christus

Go woke, go broke. Major League Baseball is learning the hard way that catering to the far left isn't remotely helping their desperate attempts to resurrect what once was America's proud pastime.

MLB's All-Star Game, played Tuesday night, predictably tanked in the Nielsen ratings, delivering the second-lowest official total in the sport's history. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game narrowly avoided "a third straight all-time audience low" with 8.24 million viewers, "about 100,000 more than the 2019 game's 8.14 million."

Except, it's quite possible that this could indeed be the game's lowest ever viewership. Why? According to THP, "It’s also worth noting that the Nielsen figures for Tuesday include out of home viewing and 2019’s do not." Ouch!

In a stunning example of premature, uninformed wokeness and virtue signaling, MLB pulled its All-Star game out of Atlanta in April in response to Democrat's hysteria about Georga's new voting law, only to move it to Colorado, a state with an even smaller early voting time window.

Writing for The Hill, Joe Concha argues that this year's All-Star game actually should have performed better than 2019, especially given "one of the most compelling lineups in years, one that included Los Angeles Angels' Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani, who was the first player in All-Star Game history to be a starting pitcher and bat lead-off, and the game's first two-way starter dating back to 1933."

Concha goes on to lament the economic costs of MLB's ill-conceived move:

Businesses in Cobb County, Ga., which were already devastated as a result of the pandemic, lost at least $100 million collectively in tourism-induced business when the game was moved. Cobb County is a majority Black community, while Denver decidedly is not.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Georgia recently struck down a challenge to the new law.

