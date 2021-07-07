Voter ID

Federal Judge Smacks Down a Challenge to Georgia Voting Law

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 07, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Federal Judge Smacks Down a Challenge to Georgia Voting Law

Source: AP Photo/John Amis

A federal judge in Georgia upheld provisions of the newly-enacted voting reform law that has failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other activists making claims of “voter suppression.” U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee declined to change the new law “in the ninth inning,” as the lawsuit filed by the Coalition for Good Governance requested. The left-leaning group took issue with limits on absentee ballots and asked the court to stop the state from enforcing the common-sense law.

Given the ongoing runoff elections for statewide seats in Georgia, Boulee declined to appease the group’s request and sided with the state, at least for now.

“Election administrators have prepared to implement the challenged rules, have implemented them at least to some extent and now would have to grapple with a different set of rules in the middle of the election,” the judge wrote, per Atlanta Journal Constitution. “The risk of disrupting the administration of an ongoing election ... outweigh the alleged harm to plaintiffs at this time.”

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is also suing Georgia for implementing common-sense voting provisions, including voter identification mandates. The Supreme Court recently upheld a similar law in Arizona, so the administration’s case is unlikely to be successful.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Announces a Major Lawsuit Against Tech Giants
Katie Pavlich

Here's How Many Pinocchios WaPo Gave Jen Psaki's Claim Republicans Are Defunding Police
Spencer Brown
White House Dragged for 'Door-to-Door' Vaccination Push
Katie Pavlich
After Embracing Critical Race Theory, Nation's Largest Teachers Union Scrubs Website
Leah Barkoukis
Joy Reid, Val Demings Liken Rubio's Faith to 'White Supremacy'
Reagan McCarthy
The CNN Protocol? Another News Outlet Glosses Over Key Detail in Horrific DC Uber Eats Carjacking
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular