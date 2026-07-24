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Whitmer Endorses Stevens Over Socialist El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Primary

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 24, 2026 8:00 PM
Whitmer Endorses Stevens Over Socialist El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Primary
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) for the state’s Senate seat over socialist Abdul El-Sayed

Michigan voters on August 4 will decide whether Stevens or El-Sayed faces off against Republican Mike Rogers on November 3, 2026. Stevens is somewhat of a moderate Democrat who is supported by the establishment, while El-Sayed is a far-left Democratic Socialist who wants to enact healthcare for all, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and give universal basic income.

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The late endorsement could push Democrat voters toward Haley over El-Sayed. Last weekend, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) held rallies in Michigan to support El-Sayed.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS GRETCHEN WHITMER MICHIGAN SENATE

Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate while Democrats hold 45 and independents hold two seats. 

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Dems Know They Probably Should've Kept This Poll Private, Right? Matt Vespa
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