Whitmer Endorses Stevens Over Socialist El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Primary

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) for the state’s Senate seat over socialist Abdul El-Sayed.

Michigan voters on August 4 will decide whether Stevens or El-Sayed faces off against Republican Mike Rogers on November 3, 2026. Stevens is somewhat of a moderate Democrat who is supported by the establishment, while El-Sayed is a far-left Democratic Socialist who wants to enact healthcare for all, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and give universal basic income.

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I am absolutely thrilled to have Gov @GretchenWhitmer’s endorsement for U.S. Senate. She is a champion for our state, she understands the stakes of this race and why it’s so important we elect the strongest Dem in this primary, and she gets stuff done for Michigan. Let’s go win! pic.twitter.com/NfFtlD2IWu — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) July 24, 2026

Michigan Gov. Whitmer says Stevens knows how to get things done. pic.twitter.com/MztSWSCleq — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) July 24, 2026

Governor Whitmer and I agree: Haley Stevens is the strongest candidate to win in November. She’s tough, she's determined, and she will be ready on day 1 to deliver results for Michiganders. Let's get it done! https://t.co/oSdHljDl5h — Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) July 24, 2026





The late endorsement could push Democrat voters toward Haley over El-Sayed. Last weekend, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) held rallies in Michigan to support El-Sayed.

BREAKING: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially endorses Haley Stevens over Abdul El-Sayed for Michigan Senate.



Stevens surges to a 36% chance to win. pic.twitter.com/D7oYAbLRSe — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 24, 2026

Notable endorsements – MI Dem Senate primary (El-Sayed vs Stevens)



ABDUL EL-SAYED

• Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT)

• Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA)

• Sen. Chris Van Hollen (MD)

• Sen. Tina Smith (MN)

• Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY)

• Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI)

• Rep. Ilhan Omar… https://t.co/Rsn4Hpnv3r pic.twitter.com/XAEn0jh7A0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 24, 2026

Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate while Democrats hold 45 and independents hold two seats.

My assumption is that Whitmer has seen data that leads her to believe this endorsement will put Stevens over the finish line.



Hard to imagine the governor going out on a limb like this for a candidate she isn't confident will win on August 4th. https://t.co/m33WZyE3wA — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) July 24, 2026

Breaking: Whitmer makes a late endorsement in the Senate race for Haley Stevens (and against Abdul El-Sayed who ran against her in the 2018 primary). pic.twitter.com/Wn9fVfQPOk — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 24, 2026

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