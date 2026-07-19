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Trump: Strikes Will End 'Any Chance' Iran Gets a Nuclear Missile

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 19, 2026 9:36 PM
Trump: Strikes Will End 'Any Chance' Iran Gets a Nuclear Missile
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

The U.S. started military strikes against Iran for the ninth night in a row, according to U.S. Central Command. 

The strikes followed Iranian attacks killing three U.S. Service members over the weekend. The U.S. is still trying to verify the remains of a missing soldier. 

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President Donald Trump said that the missile barrages aim to ensure that Iran doesn’t have a nuclear missile. 

"What we're doing now is we're ending any chance where they can have a nuclear missile," Trump told reporters. "If you look at it, after a week and a half... we stopped them from 'probably,' but I don't want to have the word 'probably.'"

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

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ABC News Host Asked Bill Maher If He'd Vote for JD Vance. You Already Know the Answer. Matt Vespa
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