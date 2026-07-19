Trump: Strikes Will End 'Any Chance' Iran Gets a Nuclear Missile

The U.S. started military strikes against Iran for the ninth night in a row, according to U.S. Central Command.

The strikes followed Iranian attacks killing three U.S. Service members over the weekend. The U.S. is still trying to verify the remains of a missing soldier.

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CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night. The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

CENTCOM is doing a superb job of degrading Iranian capabilities around the Strait. The U.S. can win the Battle of Hormuz. https://t.co/vnpl5rL44E — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) July 19, 2026

President Donald Trump said that the missile barrages aim to ensure that Iran doesn’t have a nuclear missile.

"What we're doing now is we're ending any chance where they can have a nuclear missile," Trump told reporters. "If you look at it, after a week and a half... we stopped them from 'probably,' but I don't want to have the word 'probably.'"

.@POTUS on Iran: "What we're doing now is we're ending any chance where they can have a nuclear missile. If you look at it, after a week and a half... we stopped them from 'probably,' but I don't want to have the word 'probably.'" pic.twitter.com/HJbKLbEJWL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 20, 2026

🚨 President Trump just DROPPED this line on the Fake News then walked away



"What we're doing now is we're ending ANY chance where [Iran] can have a nuclear missile...we stopped them from PROBABLY [getting one]. But I don't want to have the word PROBABLY!" pic.twitter.com/Zkb8W9ULTe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 20, 2026

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