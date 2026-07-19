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Tipsheet

Iran Conflict Claims Another American Service Member's Life

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 19, 2026 4:00 PM
Iran Conflict Claims Another American Service Member's Life
X/@CENTCOM

One U.S. Service member has died, and the military is trying to verify the remains of a soldier who went missing in action during Iranian strikes this weekend, according to the U.S. Central Command. 

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On Saturday, CENTCOM said that two service members were killed and one was missing. The U.S. found unidentified remains and is trying to verify their identity.  

Separately, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed on July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, CENTCOM said. A second service member was wounded. 

CENTCOM will withhold the identities of the soldiers out of respect for their families. 

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IRAN IRAQ JORDAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

The U.S. and Iran have been exchanging attacks for about a week after the sides trashed a memorandum of understanding that sought peace. 

The U.S. vowed to exact revenge. 

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