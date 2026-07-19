Iran Conflict Claims Another American Service Member's Life

One U.S. Service member has died, and the military is trying to verify the remains of a soldier who went missing in action during Iranian strikes this weekend, according to the U.S. Central Command.

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On Saturday, CENTCOM said that two service members were killed and one was missing. The U.S. found unidentified remains and is trying to verify their identity.

Separately, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed on July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, CENTCOM said. A second service member was wounded.

CENTCOM Update on Recently Fallen U.S. Service Members



TAMPA, Fla. — Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S.… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

CENTCOM will withhold the identities of the soldiers out of respect for their families.

🚨 BREAKING: A THIRD US servicemember has been confirmed dead in Jordan following Iran's strikes on an American base



Absolutely heartbreaking 🙏🏻



Separately, CENTCOM says a servicemember has been kiIIed in Iraq during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed… pic.twitter.com/ll5pz7wTEI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 19, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Another US troop has died in the Iran conflict, and "remains" have been found after one troop went missing — CENTCOM



Pray for the families and all troops in the region 🙏🏻



"Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members… pic.twitter.com/RXz1Xbf0ls — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2026

BREAKING: CENTCOM said search teams recovered unidentified remains at the site of the July 17 Iranian attack in Jordan where a U.S. service member had been missing. The military is working to identify the remains and is withholding the identities of the fallen pending family… pic.twitter.com/ZCmAoJJihs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 19, 2026

The U.S. and Iran have been exchanging attacks for about a week after the sides trashed a memorandum of understanding that sought peace.

The U.S. vowed to exact revenge.

Reminder—if you kill Americans:



We will HUNT YOU DOWN without apology and without hesitation — AND WE WILL KILL YOU. pic.twitter.com/vR1AgomQCZ — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) July 19, 2026

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