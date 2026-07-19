Massachusetts Woman Ordered to Repay $100K in SSI Fraud Case

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced earlier this week in federal court in Worcester for fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits for 10 years.

Michelle M. DiSalvo, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman to one day of prison deemed served, three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $100,080 in restitution.

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In March 2026, DiSalvo pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of stolen government money or property; one count of Social Security fraud; and one count of false statements. DiSalvo was charged in February 2026.

In 2001, DiSalvo began receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA). Eligibility for SSI is based, in part, on the applicant having limited income and resources. In assessing a married individual’s eligibility for SSI, the income and resources of the applicant’s spouse are considered if they live together.

If an applicant is awarded SSI, they have a continuing obligation to notify SSA of any changes in their marital status, living arrangements, and household income and resources.

Gardner woman must repay $100K after decade of disability fraud https://t.co/ZbpLUiRGCd — The Gardner News (@gardner_news) July 17, 2026

In June 2014, DiSalvo truthfully reported to SSA that she was married, but falsely stated that she and her husband had separated in September 2013, when, in fact, they were living together. In five additional redetermination interviews with SSA between December 2014 and August 2023, DiSalvo continued to conceal that she lived with her husband with the intent to fraudulently obtain SSI benefits.

DiSalvo also submitted a fraudulent lease agreement to SSA in October 2023 in which DiSalvo omitted her husband because she knew that if she reported living with him, DiSalvo’s husband’s income and resources would have made her ineligible for SSI.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Amy Connelly, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Nagelberg of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.

On March 26, 2026, United States Attorney Leah B. Foley announced the creation of the Benefit & Voter Fraud Team, a district-wide initiative established in response to the rampant fraud being uncovered across Massachusetts. The Team is led by two senior federal prosecutors serving as Fraud Coordinators, whose mission it is to aggressively investigate and prosecute misuse of taxpayer-funded benefits in Massachusetts.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected benefit fraud in Massachusetts by calling 1-855-SCAM-MA-1 (855-722-6621).

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On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President JD Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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