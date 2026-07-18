Illegal Alien Sentenced to Four Years for 28-Year Identity Theft Scheme

An illegal alien who has been living in Lancaster, South Carolina, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for a decades-long aggravated identity fraud scheme.

Advertisement

Marco Antonio Lopez Gutierrez committed identity theft that spanned 28 years while living in three separate states.

Gutierrez used the victim’s Puerto Rican birth certificate and Social Security number to obtain a U.S. Passport, multiple state driver's licenses, credit cards, and even a Federal Housing Administration loan all under the victim’s information.

In the mid-1990s, the defendant was convicted of fraud, larceny, and assault and served time in a North Carolina state prison under the victim’s identity.

Gutierrez’s victim estimated that he spent thousands of hours contacting banks, law enforcement, and creditors before Gutierrez’s arrest trying to clear his name and establish that he was a victim and not a debtor.

Gutierrez’s scheme negatively affected his victim’s ability to borrow from financial institutions, prevented his victim from obtaining a state driver’s license, because one was already issued in his name, and Gutierrez caused his victim, a United States citizen, to be questioned by law enforcement on at least two occasions after Gutierrez falsely reported to the police that Gutierrez was the identity theft victim and that the victim had stolen his identity.

Marco Antonio Lopez Gutierrez, an illegal alien residing in Lancaster, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for a decades-long aggravated identity fraud scheme.



🔗 https://t.co/3m4TqbPQhY pic.twitter.com/ZcCilBfhUS — U.S. Attorney SC (@USAO_SC) July 17, 2026

After Gutierrez was arrested on federal charges, he lied to the presiding United States Magistrate and the United States Probation Office, about his identity, so that he could obtain appointed counsel at the taxpayers' expense under the victim’s identity.

U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Gutierrez to 48 months’ imprisonment. The Court also ordered Gutierrez to pay $79,010.44 in restitution to the victim of his crimes. Following his incarceration, he will be deported.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Diplomatic Security Services and the Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry B. McTigue prosecuted the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.