Carbondale Store Owner Gets 46 Months for SNAP Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme

A federal district judge sentenced a Carbondale store owner to 46 months’ imprisonment after he admitted to fraudulently acquiring Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (“SNAP”) benefits he and his store were not entitled to receive.

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Dean A. Amley, 61, pleaded guilty in March 2025 to one count of conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud, one count of unauthorized acquisition of SNAP benefits, and seven counts of money laundering. Following imprisonment, Amley will serve 3 years on supervised release.

The judge also ordered Amley to pay $564,936.19 in restitution.

“Defendant’s fraudulent scheme not only stole taxpayer dollars, but it violated the public’s trust in systems designed to support our most vulnerable, said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “This sentence reflects our office’s commitment to protecting essential public resources and ensuring that those who exploit programs meant to help families in need are held fully accountable.”

From March 1, 2014, to December 21, 2020, Amley, along with his employees, operated a business in Carbondale, Illinois, known as East Main Shell, Inc. d/b/a Egyptian Corner. During this time, Amley and his employees conducted a fraudulent scheme whereby Amley would purchase SNAP benefits from their customers and then unlawfully use those SNAP benefits to purchase inventory for Egyptian Corner. Amley also permitted customers to unlawfully use SNAP benefits to purchase prohibited or ineligible items, such as tobacco products and alcoholic beverages.

“Illinois SNAP recipients were for years ripped off by this criminal who used his store, Egyptian Corner, to steal from them,” said USDA Inspector General John Walk. “Instead of using his Food and Nutrition Administration SNAP retailer authorization to provide eligible food to needy Illinois residents, the convict took federal reimbursement for selling unlawful items and laundered SNAP benefits through other retail locations to enrich himself. USDA OIG special agents went to work with federal partners and now he’ll do the time – 46 months in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release, $564,936.19 in restitution, and $489,936.18 forfeited. Working with VP Vance and WH Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, USDA OIG will do the work to send fraudsters in Illinois or anywhere else to prison.”

USDA OIG and FBI led this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Howard prosecuted the case.

“Amley didn’t just break the law, he stole from a federal program funded by taxpayers who expect those dollars to be used for their intended purpose,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley. “He used his business to divert SNAP funds for himself, and that kind of abuse undermines trust in systems meant to help people who truly qualify for assistance. The FBI Springfield Field Office, working alongside our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue those who think they can cheat federal benefit programs and walk away with a profit.”

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Carbondale store owner sentenced to 46-month imprisonment and ordered to pay over $560,000 in restitution for fraudulent SNAP benefits scheme

🔗https://t.co/XJBNDUr602 pic.twitter.com/AtlGYvdvSk — U.S. Attorney Office Southern District of Illinois (@SDILNews) July 10, 2026

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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