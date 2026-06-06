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19 Ohio Retailers Face Sanctions in Joint SNAP Fraud Enforcement Operation

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 06, 2026 8:00 PM
19 Ohio Retailers Face Sanctions in Joint SNAP Fraud Enforcement Operation
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Administration (FNA) and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) have issued violation notices to 19 alleged fraudulent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailers across Ohio. 

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On June 3 and 4, 2026, OIU and FNA – working alongside the USDA Office of Inspector General (OIG) – issued formal violation notices to 19 SNAP retailers across Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus, kicking off the enforcement process that holds bad actors accountable. These retailers are charged with committing blatant SNAP fraud, including exchanging benefits for cash, alcohol, tobacco and other illegal items. Charges include:

  • A Cleveland convenience store trafficking more than $14,000 in SNAP benefits—stealing from taxpayers and families in need.
  • A Columbus retailer exchanging more than $800 in benefits for $300 in cash and trading SNAP benefits for a glass bong and bottles of wine, items that have no place in a food assistance program.
  • A Columbus retailer accepting SNAP benefits for beer, which is not and never has been allowed for purchase with SNAP benefits.

Potential penalties for these charges range from prolonged suspension to permanent disqualification from SNAP as well as significant monetary fines.

This week’s enforcement sweep is part of an ongoing USDA-Ohio partnership that has already resulted in criminal convictions for SNAP retailer fraud. For example, during an OIU and FNA investigation, a Cleveland retailer trafficked more than $17,000 in SNAP benefits for cash with undercover agents. 

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Further investigation revealed significant additional fraud. The owner was convicted of trafficking, money laundering, and theft, sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $63,000 in restitution.

“This joint operation was vital in disrupting these illicit schemes. Not only will these retailers face repercussions from the Food and Nutrition Administration, but OIU has taken further action as well, both administratively and criminally,” said OIU Senior Enforcement Commander Greg Croft. “Because several of these businesses also held liquor permits, it allowed us to hold them accountable on multiple fronts by issuing administrative citations against their permits for the illegal use of benefits.”

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This federal-state collaboration demonstrates the Trump Administration’s whole-of-government approach to protecting vulnerable families who participate in SNAP and the American taxpayers who fund it.

Each year, FNA evaluates tens of thousands of retailers and conducts nearly 50,000 undercover compliance visits to identify and stop SNAP fraud

At the state level, OIU investigates retailers that fraudulently accept benefits and others who illegally acquire and misuse SNAP benefits. OIG is a proud partner to both in the whole-of-government effort to investigate SNAP fraud in Ohio. All three agencies share a zero‑tolerance approach and a commitment to protecting SNAP for participants and taxpayers alike.

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