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Tipsheet

Garland Man Extradited From Qatar After Fleeing $1 Billion Fraud Charges

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 10, 2026 9:30 PM
Garland Man Extradited From Qatar After Fleeing $1 Billion Fraud Charges
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A Garland man has been extradited from Qatar to the United States to face charges related to a Homeland Security Task Force investigation in the Eastern District of Texas.

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Abdullah Anwar, 28, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas and charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate and foreign commerce, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering.    

While on pretrial release, Anwar fled the United States for Pakistan.  

He was arrested in Qatar and extradited to the United States to face these charges. Anwar arrived in Texas from Qatar on July 10, 2026, and he is in custody in Collin County. 

“Today’s Foreign Transfer of Custody is the 23rd such removal in just the last month – a historic run for this FBI in returning and repatriating alleged criminals to face American justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “The subject Abdullah Anwar is allegedly part of a money laundering network that has been linked to over $1 billion in losses over a 5-year span - on the run since 2021 after FBI Dallas undertook a sweeping, global operation targeting fraudulent identity production operations, counterfeit device factories, transit/cargo theft rings, and more. The investigation resulted in Anwar ultimately being indicted on charges of conspiracy to transport stolen property, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. While Anwar fled the country after the indictment, thanks to our brilliant partners, CIRG personnel, and more – he is on the run no longer.”

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Related:

ATF CRIME DEA DOJ FBI


This case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. 

The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States.  HSTF Dallas comprises agents and officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Dallas Field Office; U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations - Dallas (ICE-HSI); Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Dallas Field Division; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division; Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations (IRS-CD; United States Postal Service, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); Transportation Security Administration, Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS); United States Secret Service (USSS); Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DSS); TEXOMA HIDTA; and U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Eastern District of Texas with the prosecution being led by Eastern District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley D. Brooks. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs secured the arrest and extradition of Anwar from Qatar.  The Department of Justice and the FBI are grateful for the professionalism and partnership of Qatari authorities—particularly the Ministry of Interior and the Public Prosecution—in facilitating Anwar’s arrest and extradition. 

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A federal indictment is not evidence of guilt.  All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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