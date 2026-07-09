West Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $160K From Disabled Veteran

A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to stealing veterans' and Social Security benefits meant for a family member.

Barbara Ferrell, 63, of Seth, pleaded guilty earlier this week to theft of government monies.

Advertisement

Ferrell admitted that she stole approximately $160,394.02 in veterans and Social Security benefits meant for a family member by abusing her position overseeing those funds.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from October 20, 2021, through March 11, 2024, Ferrell served as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) appointed fiduciary for the family member. Ferrell also served as the Social Security Administration (SSA) representative payee for the family member from approximately August 2021 to November 2024.

As part of her guilty plea, Ferrell admitted that from April 13, 2022, through February 29, 2024, she knowingly and fraudulently took VA fiduciary benefits meant for the family member totaling approximately $114,660.82. Ferrell further admitted that from June 1, 2022, through July 9, 2024, she knowingly and fraudulently took approximately $45,733.20 in SSA benefits that were for the family member’s benefit. Ferrell stole the benefit funds by periodically withdrawing the money once it had been electronically deposited for the family member in a joint checking account. Ferrell admitted that she spent the funds meant to benefit the family member for her own use and enjoyment.

“Stealing from veterans is a particularly disgraceful form of greed,” said United States Attorney Moore Capito. “These are men and women who put on our nation’s uniform and sacrificed in service to this country — and the idea that someone would deliberately prey on them for personal profit is disgusting. Our veterans deserve our gratitude and protection, not to be treated as targets. I commend the dedicated investigators of the VA Office of Inspector General for uncovering this fraud and relentlessly pursuing accountability. Together, we will continue to protect those who served and aggressively prosecute anyone who tries to exploit them.”

Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-Office of Inspector General (VA OIG) and the Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General (SSA OIG).

“Today’s guilty plea sends a clear message that the VA OIG will vigorously investigate those who steal from vulnerable veterans who are unable to manage their financial affairs,” said Special Agent in Charge Nate Landkammer with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General (VA-OIG), Mid-Atlantic Field Office. “The VA OIG appreciates the support of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their efforts to stop fraud within VA’s Fiduciary Program.”

Ferrell is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Ferrell also owes $160,394.02 in restitution.

“This defendant intentionally exploited a family relationship to steal more than $45,000 in Social Security benefits intended for a relative,” said Amy Connelly, Special Agent-in-Charge, Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General (SSA OIG), Boston–New York Field-Philadelphia Division. “We remain committed to investigating those who misuse benefits for personal gain and ensuring they are held accountable.”

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is prosecuting the case.

Advertisement

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.