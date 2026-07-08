NJ Grocery Store Owner Gets 27 Months for $2.2 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine
Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine
James Talarico Hires Activist Who Handed Out Sex Toys on Campus to Craft Gun Policy
James Talarico Hires Activist Who Handed Out Sex Toys on Campus to Craft...
A Minnesota Somali Politician Had the Audacity to Call for More Childcare Funding
A Minnesota Somali Politician Had the Audacity to Call for More Childcare Funding
Abdul El-Sayed Was Just Busted Lying About His Views on Defunding the Police
Abdul El-Sayed Was Just Busted Lying About His Views on Defunding the Police
This Massachusetts Town Ended Its Shotspotter Program to 'Protect Migrants,' Now a Man Is Dead
This Massachusetts Town Ended Its Shotspotter Program to 'Protect Migrants,' Now a Man...
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Stamp Program
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Sta...
Vice President Vance Visited Milwaukee Today, and Here's What He Had to Say
Vice President Vance Visited Milwaukee Today, and Here's What He Had to Say
VIP
Europe Doesn't Believe It Has a Future. That's What Happens When You Stop Believing in Free Enterprise.
Europe Doesn't Believe It Has a Future. That's What Happens When You Stop...
The US Navy Is Now on Patrol in the Middle East
The US Navy Is Now on Patrol in the Middle East
Here's the Truth About AI Data Centers—and Why the Wealthiest County in America Is Full of Them
Here's the Truth About AI Data Centers—and Why the Wealthiest County in America...
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage
Defending America's Founding Principles in a Divided Age
Defending America's Founding Principles in a Divided Age
United States Begins More Serious Strikes Against Iran
United States Begins More Serious Strikes Against Iran
'Informed American Patriotism': Texas Schools Bring Traditional Civics Back to the Classroom
'Informed American Patriotism': Texas Schools Bring Traditional Civics Back to the Classro...
Tipsheet

NJ Grocery Store Owner Gets 27 Months for $2.2 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 08, 2026 5:01 PM
NJ Grocery Store Owner Gets 27 Months for $2.2 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

An Essex County, New Jersey business owner was sentenced to 27 months in prison for defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) of over $2 million.

Advertisement

Victor Madera, 67, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, was sentenced on July 1, 2026, before U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch in Trenton federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to defraud SNAP and one count of engaging in SNAP benefits fraud.

Court documents say that Madera owned a medium-sized grocery store in East Orange, New Jersey, and was an authorized participant in SNAP.  

SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that uses federal tax dollars to subsidize low-income households, providing those households the opportunity to maintain a more nutritious diet by increasing their purchasing power of eligible food products. 

Between May 2017 and November 2024, employees at Madera’s business illegally exchanged SNAP benefits for cash. The employees entered inflated dollar amounts for allegedly eligible SNAP transactions and provided SNAP recipients a percentage of the transaction’s value in cash, keeping the remainder. 

As a result of this conduct, Madera received SNAP redemptions far in excess of the true value of food and other SNAP-eligible items actually received by SNAP recipients. Madera, through his business, unlawfully exchanged over $2.2 million of SNAP benefits for cash. 

Recommended

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOJ LAW AND ORDER NEW JERSEY SNAP USA


In addition to the prison term, Judge Kirsch sentenced Madera to one year of supervised release and ordered him to pay over $2.2 million in restitution and forfeiture. 

The SNAP program helps feed about 41 million people. The program started in 1939 and ended in 1943 until it was restarted in 1961.

The program’s goal is to help low-income Americans afford groceries, but many people steal from the program either by lying about their income, not reporting living with someone else who earns over the income limit, or by trading benefits for cash or items that aren’t eligible for the program, such as liquor, cigarettes, or lottery tickets. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds part of the program administered by states. The federal government's crackdown on SNAP fraud has notched nearly 1,000 arrests since February 2025, according to Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Advertisement


U.S. Attorney Frazer credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, Northeast Region, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Charmeka Parker, with the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine M. Romano, Chief of the General Crimes Unit in Newark.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
After Saying She's Still Vote for Graham Platner, Sunny Hostin Said This About Republicans Amy Curtis
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Stamp Program Amy Curtis
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage Dmitri Bolt
Here's the Truth About AI Data Centers—and Why the Wealthiest County in America Is Full of Them Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Advertisement