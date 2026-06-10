EXCLUSIVE: Fight Against SNAP Fraud Intensifies With Latest Congressional Move

As the Trump administration prioritizes a crackdown on food stamp fraud, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is introducing legislation in the Senate to ensure that states comply with the mission, Townhall has first learned.

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The “SNAP Fraud Reporting Act” would make sure states pass along their information on who is getting SNAP benefits to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Twenty-nine states have agreed to work with the administration on the issue, whereas 21 states have not.

“We cannot tolerate fraud because it steals from the Americans who need these programs the most. As elected officials, we have a responsibility to taxpayers to make sure every dollar is spent wisely, fairly, and in compliance with federal law,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said in a statement about the bill.

“That’s both a constitutional and a moral responsibility we have to the American people. By passing this legislation, we will create a pathway to identify and crack down on fraud so taxpayers don’t get ripped off,” the Florida Republican continued.

Rep. Dave Taylor (R-OH), the bill's House sponsor, stated that “with the fraud we’ve seen running rampant across federal programs, there’s never been a more critical time for accountability.”

“Hardworking American families deserve access to the benefits they’ve earned during times of need, not having them siphoned away by fraudsters chasing a quick payday," the Ohio lawmaker stated.

Some states, like Ohio, have been publicly coordinating with the USDA after an inspector general found $13.3 million in possible SNAP fraud in the Buckeye State.

“I commend Ohio authorities and FNS for their cooperative participation in this important review so that SNAP administrators understand the vulnerabilities that create openings for fraudsters and to take corrective action to safeguard American taxpayers and citizens in need,” USDA Inspector General John Walk said in a May statement. “My office is proud to provide analysis to help administrators improve safeguards and protect SNAP from fraud as part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud under the leadership of Vice President JD Vance."

🚨 TUESDAY TAKEDOWN 🚨



Steal SNAP. Get Busted.



These 8 fraudsters thought they could steal food assistance money and get away with it.



From $1,520 all the way up to $7 MILLION — the @USDA Food & Nutrition Administration is coming for everyone.



Justice served. @VP… pic.twitter.com/juTvYXxPUg — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) June 9, 2026

There’s a grant available for states, known as the “SNAP Fraud Framework Implementation Grant,” that can help pay for the tools to crack down on fraud within the program, as food stamps are typically issued at the state level.

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During a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on Wednesday, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins explained her department’s efforts in “rooting out SNAP fraud.”

“In just over one year, we’ve already made over 900 arrests, this is through USDA, pursued over 120 convictions, and have $132 million in restitution. And we’re literally just getting started,” Rollins said.

The state's opposed to the effort have cited concerns about how the data will be used, as attorneys general even sued the Trump administration last year.

“No one should have to fear that the assistance they rely on to put food on the table will be used against them by this administration,” New York Attorney General Leticia James, a Democrat, stated last September.

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