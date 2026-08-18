And With Those Remarks, Chelsea Handler Doesn't Seem to Know What's Going On

Dear Lord, do liberals read the news? Follow the news? Or are they glued to the fake reels on social media, where hours of doom-scrolling have turned their minds into maggot-infested depositories? Chelsea Handler isn’t someone you should take seriously. If she could keep up with the cycle, her opinions would carry more weight. There are plenty of liberals and leftists I follow and read, and I disagree with every word they say, but they’re at least on the same timeline. Handler wasn’t here.

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During an episode of the Pivot podcast with Kara Swisher, Handler warned that if Attorney General Todd Blanche was confirmed, abortion rights would be under threat, specifically the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I had to do a double-take: Roe was overturned via Dobbs in 2022. Blanche was confirmed officially as the 88th attorney general of the United States on August 8. This podcast was posted on YouTube on August 14.

Chelsea Handler warns that if Todd Blanche is confirmed as U.S. Attorney General, "he's gonna overturn Roe v. Wade."



(Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022) pic.twitter.com/5Kt1RfYvsk — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 14, 2026

Does Chelsea not know any of this? Breitbart News did note that it’s possible this episode was recorded before the Blanche vote. Okay, but she’s still stunned about abortion rights and Roe being overturned. That’s over and done with, lady. There aren’t scores of dead women from botched back-alley abortions everywhere. It returned the legal question to where it belonged: the states. And we were about to have a consensus on the matter around 1973, but the Court blew it up.

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