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Mallory McMorrow Suspends U.S. Senate Campaign After Scandal-Plagued Run

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 05, 2026 1:55 PM
Mallory McMorrow Suspends U.S. Senate Campaign After Scandal-Plagued Run
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow has dropped out of the U.S. Senate campaign, according to a report from the Detroit News.

Shortly after the story, McMorrow announced the news. 

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The News cited three anonymous sources. 

 Democrat voters in Michigan must choose between socialist Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) to fill the U.S. Senate seat

Whoever voters choose is expected to face off against Republican candidate Mike Rogers in November. 

A series of scandals wrecked McMorrow’s campaign. 

In April, CNN exposed that McMorrow had deleted about 6,000 tweets, many of which trashed Michigan and the Midwest. 

The investigation found that McMorrow kept a California residency until mid-2016, which contradicted her memoir. The senator also deleted tweets claiming that “cars are dead,” complaining about Michigan’s weather and how much it made her miss California. 

The state senator ran her campaign on affordability and opposing President Donald Trump, but she wasn't far-left enough for many Michigan voters who say they want Medicare for all. McMorrow is the latest Democrat politician who was knocked out of a race by a Democratic Socialist. 

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McMorrow had compared the Trump administration to Nazis while Democrats supported Graham Platner, a man who had a Nazi tattoo on his chest. She also came under fire for supporting a water affordability package while racking up a $3,000 utility bill at her million-dollar home. 

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