Mallory McMorrow Suspends U.S. Senate Campaign After Scandal-Plagued Run

Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow has dropped out of the U.S. Senate campaign, according to a report from the Detroit News.

Shortly after the story, McMorrow announced the news.

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Today, I'm announcing that I am suspending my campaign for United States Senate.



And I'm doing it with a deep, deep sense of gratitude. For our thousands of volunteers, for everyone who donated what you could — building a campaign with zero corporate PAC dollars. For my staff,… pic.twitter.com/nGVymlpPXm — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) July 5, 2026

The News cited three anonymous sources.

NEWS: State Sen. Mallory McMorrow is expected to suspend her U.S. Senate campaign, sources say. https://t.co/5Hhce15D9o — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) July 5, 2026

Democrat voters in Michigan must choose between socialist Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) to fill the U.S. Senate seat.

Whoever voters choose is expected to face off against Republican candidate Mike Rogers in November.

A series of scandals wrecked McMorrow’s campaign.

In April, CNN exposed that McMorrow had deleted about 6,000 tweets, many of which trashed Michigan and the Midwest.

The investigation found that McMorrow kept a California residency until mid-2016, which contradicted her memoir. The senator also deleted tweets claiming that “cars are dead,” complaining about Michigan’s weather and how much it made her miss California.

The state senator ran her campaign on affordability and opposing President Donald Trump, but she wasn't far-left enough for many Michigan voters who say they want Medicare for all. McMorrow is the latest Democrat politician who was knocked out of a race by a Democratic Socialist.

This is Mallory McMorrow. She’s running for U.S. Senate in Michigan. This is how she entered the Democratic Party Convention



The theater kids are at it again… pic.twitter.com/GzQGNPyLYM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 20, 2026

McMorrow had compared the Trump administration to Nazis while Democrats supported Graham Platner, a man who had a Nazi tattoo on his chest. She also came under fire for supporting a water affordability package while racking up a $3,000 utility bill at her million-dollar home.

DIVA DOWN✨💅 https://t.co/woApgfMbsc — Mike Rogers War Room (@RFSWarRoom) July 5, 2026

Mallory McMorrow, who was seen as a rising star within the Democratic Party and made a splash with her rejection of Chuck Schumer as Senate leader at the top of the cycle, suspends her #MISEN campaign, paving the way for a Stevens/El-Sayed showdown https://t.co/y2NW22bAYD — Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) July 5, 2026

Mallory McMorrow suspends her Senate campaign in Michigan. “Whoever wins this primary on August 4th will have my full support,” she says. https://t.co/rY0uBQmil8 — Erin Doherty (@erinpdoherty) July 5, 2026

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