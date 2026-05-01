After Endorsing the Guy With the Nazi Tattoo, Remember What Bernie Sanders Once Said About Nazis

Senator Bernie Sanders was one of the first Leftists to endorse Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner yesterday, following Maine Governor Janet Mills's announcement that she was dropping out of the Senate race. Platner's the guy with the Nazi tattoo and problematic statements about police, being a communist, and downplaying sexual assault.

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In his post, Sanders wrote, "Congrats to Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine. He's surging by taking on the billionaire class and fighting for working families. Americans are tired of status quo politics. They want REAL change and that's what Graham will deliver."

Despite Platner's problems, he's got a (D) after his name, so Democrats and Leftists like Sanders will back him, even after spending years calling President Trump Hitler and Republicans Nazis. But there was a time when Sanders wasn't so keen on Nazis.

Here's Bernie the Fraud right after Trump's Charlottesville comments in 2017 performing the Fine People Hoax and declaring that there are no nice nazis.



Bernie the Fraud is now endorsing a guy with a nazi tattoo. It's safe to say that Bernie is not a man of conviction.🤪 https://t.co/lIAI4kMhQD pic.twitter.com/ZZ59Dp8g3M — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 1, 2026

"When you have a President commenting on a march by Nazis and white supremacists who then declares, 'Well, there's nice people on both sides' — Mr. President, there are no nice Nazis," Sanders said.

Unless they're a Democrat, it seems. And remember, an indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center showed Charlottesville was a staged event.

The hypocrisy was not lost on anyone.

I keep warning people that real life Nazis aren’t as funny as they seem on tv. pic.twitter.com/uwBs7hpNsO — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) May 1, 2026

But Democrats like them, it seems.

When Elon Musk waved to the crowd, it was a Nazi salute that caused meltdowns for days. When Platner does the same thing, with a Nazi tattoo on his chest, it's crickets from the media.

Also, remember that's not what President Trump said. Democrats twisted and omitted his words to make that false statement.

Transcript from that day! pic.twitter.com/nRXWVxA4A2 — Legally Lori (@LegallyLori163) May 1, 2026

"I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally," President Trump said at the time, "but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalist, okay? And the press treated them absolutely unfairly."

Yes, he is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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