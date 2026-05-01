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Tipsheet

After Endorsing the Guy With the Nazi Tattoo, Remember What Bernie Sanders Once Said About Nazis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 01, 2026 10:30 AM
After Endorsing the Guy With the Nazi Tattoo, Remember What Bernie Sanders Once Said About Nazis
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Senator Bernie Sanders was one of the first Leftists to endorse Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner yesterday, following Maine Governor Janet Mills's announcement that she was dropping out of the Senate race. Platner's the guy with the Nazi tattoo and problematic statements about police, being a communist, and downplaying sexual assault.

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In his post, Sanders wrote, "Congrats to Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine. He's surging by taking on the billionaire class and fighting for working families. Americans are tired of status quo politics. They want REAL change and that's what Graham will deliver."

Despite Platner's problems, he's got a (D) after his name, so Democrats and Leftists like Sanders will back him, even after spending years calling President Trump Hitler and Republicans Nazis. But there was a time when Sanders wasn't so keen on Nazis.

"When you have a President commenting on a march by Nazis and white supremacists who then declares, 'Well, there's nice people on both sides' — Mr. President, there are no nice Nazis," Sanders said.

Unless they're a Democrat, it seems. And remember, an indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center showed Charlottesville was a staged event.

The hypocrisy was not lost on anyone.

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GRAHAM PLATNER

But Democrats like them, it seems.

When Elon Musk waved to the crowd, it was a Nazi salute that caused meltdowns for days. When Platner does the same thing, with a Nazi tattoo on his chest, it's crickets from the media.

Also, remember that's not what President Trump said. Democrats twisted and omitted his words to make that false statement.

"I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally," President Trump said at the time, "but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalist, okay? And the press treated them absolutely unfairly."

Yes, he is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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