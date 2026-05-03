McMorrow Compares Trump to Nazis While Her Party Backs a Candidate With a Literal Nazi Tattoo

Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow, who’s running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, is under fire for lying in her memoir about when she moved from California to Michigan, insulting rural areas, and comparing the Trump administration to Nazis.

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After CNN exposed that she had deleted thousands of questionable tweets insulting the Midwest, Michigan, and the auto industry, McMorrow tried to recover in a CNN interview. It didn’t go well.

CNN: “Why would you be voting in California 2 years after moving to Michigan?”



MCMORROW: “Moving takes time.”



CNN: "You had criticized a Twitter user in 2024 for voting in Michigan after moving to California, you called it illegal..."



MCMORROW: “Yeah, absolutely." pic.twitter.com/kE4xYSuXdo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2026

McMorrow apparently voted in California two years after she claimed that she moved to Michigan. She posted on social media that the Midwest needs to understand coastal elites better.

Michigan Democrat Mallory McMorrow defends her tweet calling middle Americans "backwards."



CNN: “Do you stand by that sentiment that rural parts of America can learn from coastal elites?”



MCMORROW: "I stand by that."



That’s the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/objg7VHcSy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 3, 2026

About a week after another failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and his cabinet, McMorrow continued to stoke outrage that fueled killing attempts from young, Left-Wing men.

Michigan Democrat Mallory McMorrow compares the Trump admin to Nazis.



CNN: “Do you personally see parallels between Nazi Germany and what’s happening under the Trump administration?”



MCMORROW: “Yeah, I do.”



She must want more assassination attempts. pic.twitter.com/Ht1og6TcFh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 3, 2026

Possibly the wildest part of this is that McMorrow compared the Trump administration to Nazis while Democrats support Graham Platner, a man with a Nazi tattoo on his chest. But he's a Democrat, so it's (D)ifferent.

She says this while the Democrats back a guy in Maine with a literal Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest. https://t.co/jQck7yiYFb — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 3, 2026

“could’ve worded it a little bit differently” is a weird, sheepish way to concede to lying in her memoir about when she moved to Michigan https://t.co/kTrGxne4M6 — austerity is theft (@wideofthepost) May 3, 2026

‘Well see, I’m a Democrat so I didn’t know rules applied to me…’ https://t.co/My4Soq0eAN — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 3, 2026

How to lose an election in 3, 2, 1 … https://t.co/w2H8LEUdr4 — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) May 3, 2026

McMorrow is running against U.S. Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) and Abdul El-Sayed for the Senate seat.

This crap is so lazy and irresponsible. https://t.co/KaMmmS5Ma7 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) May 3, 2026

Holy cow, this is a McMorrow page…



And this is the best defense they can come up with? That the lady who deleted tweets is authentic?



Wouldn’t authentic be keeping them up? https://t.co/VXG9xofdW2 — James David Dickson (@downi75) May 3, 2026

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