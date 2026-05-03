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McMorrow Compares Trump to Nazis While Her Party Backs a Candidate With a Literal Nazi Tattoo

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 03, 2026 2:00 PM
McMorrow Compares Trump to Nazis While Her Party Backs a Candidate With a Literal Nazi Tattoo
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow, who’s running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, is under fire for lying in her memoir about when she moved from California to Michigan, insulting rural areas, and comparing the Trump administration to Nazis. 

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After CNN exposed that she had deleted thousands of questionable tweets insulting the Midwest, Michigan, and the auto industry, McMorrow tried to recover in a CNN interview. It didn’t go well. 

McMorrow apparently voted in California two years after she claimed that she moved to Michigan. She posted on social media that the Midwest needs to understand coastal elites better. 

About a week after another failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and his cabinet, McMorrow continued to stoke outrage that fueled killing attempts from young, Left-Wing men. 

Possibly the wildest part of this is that McMorrow compared the Trump administration to Nazis while Democrats support Graham Platner, a man with a Nazi tattoo on his chest. But he's a Democrat, so it's (D)ifferent. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

McMorrow is running against U.S. Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) and Abdul El-Sayed for the Senate seat. 

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