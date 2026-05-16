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Tipsheet

McMorrow Pushed Water Affordability While Racking Up $3,000 Unpaid Utility Tab at Million-Dollar Home

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 16, 2026 5:00 PM
McMorrow Pushed Water Affordability While Racking Up $3,000 Unpaid Utility Tab at Million-Dollar Home
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A candidate for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat apparently doesn’t like paying her utility bills. 

Fox News reported that Mallory McMorrow went nearly a year without paying water or sewer bills on their million-dollar home in Royal Oak until Friday, when contacted by Fox News.

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The bill grew to over $3,000 since June 2025 when accounting for late fees and unpaid bills, Fox reported. 

In 2025, McMorrow sponsored Senate Bill 250, which aimed to create a water affordability program. The bill aimed to create the low-income water affordability program within the state health department to ensure an eligible customer didn't pay over three percent of the household income on a water bill. 

That bill aimed to "identify alternative funding" for the program, which means raising taxes to fund "free" water for others. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS MICHIGAN SENATE





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McMorrow has campaigned on affordability and authenticity, but came under fire after she deleted thousands of tweets. 

Many of these tweets insulted Michigan and the Midwest, claimed that "cars are dead," and contradicted a timeline she gave in a 2025 memoir. 

McMorrow is running against U.S. Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) and Abul El-Sayed. 

A poll released earlier this week said that El-Sayed is leading the Democrat race. 

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