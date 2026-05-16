McMorrow Pushed Water Affordability While Racking Up $3,000 Unpaid Utility Tab at Million-Dollar Home

A candidate for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat apparently doesn’t like paying her utility bills.

Fox News reported that Mallory McMorrow went nearly a year without paying water or sewer bills on their million-dollar home in Royal Oak until Friday, when contacted by Fox News.

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The bill grew to over $3,000 since June 2025 when accounting for late fees and unpaid bills, Fox reported.

In 2025, McMorrow sponsored Senate Bill 250, which aimed to create a water affordability program. The bill aimed to create the low-income water affordability program within the state health department to ensure an eligible customer didn't pay over three percent of the household income on a water bill.

That bill aimed to "identify alternative funding" for the program, which means raising taxes to fund "free" water for others.

Here is Mallory’s pool she didn’t pay her $3,000 water bill on for a year,

while sponsoring legislation to make every Michigander pay $2/month to fund others’ unpaid water bills. https://t.co/zOg1QJqklW pic.twitter.com/LMovLctoK4 — Chris Olmstead (@ct_olmstead) May 16, 2026

#Michigan Dem Senate candidate [@MalloryMcMorrow] pushing water affordability agenda racked up unpaid bills on $1.28M home | @nypost https://t.co/JMdILSIZJQ — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) May 16, 2026

Via @packreports:



She [@MalloryMcMorrow] estimated her net worth between $588,041 and $1.87 million last year, @MichiganAdvance reported. Up to $1.15 million was reported under her name or as a joint asset with her husband, according to a financial disclosure filed last year. pic.twitter.com/8ztBpbCNRb — Greg Manz (@Greg_Manz) May 16, 2026





Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow accrued nearly a year’s worth of unpaid utility charges on her million-dollar home

https://t.co/ub2A42C6f6 — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) May 16, 2026





“A report in the Detroit Metro Times that year described the property — with a pool and outside courtyard — as a home “to marvel at.”



Malibu Mallory is just another coastal carpetbagger. https://t.co/H3GW9l6iNk — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) May 16, 2026

Mallory McMorrow will leave Michigan holding the bag https://t.co/DEwedKzhaj — James David Dickson (@downi75) May 16, 2026





Living in a million dollar house without paying your bills, while trying to seem relatable to struggling Michiganders is exactly the sort of hypocrisy we’d expect from @MichiganDems like @MalloryMcMorrow.



But let’s give her the benefit of the doubt. Maybe Mallory is not paying… https://t.co/LWjAez6hwf pic.twitter.com/XhRFr0gOoR — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) May 16, 2026





Mallory McMorrow not only FAILED to pay her water bill for nearly a year, but she wants to forgive all overdue utility payments by adding a surcharge on Michigan’s water customers… pic.twitter.com/DGuAr6fzJ8 — Samantha Cantrell (@samanthabrook_) May 16, 2026

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McMorrow has campaigned on affordability and authenticity, but came under fire after she deleted thousands of tweets.

Many of these tweets insulted Michigan and the Midwest, claimed that "cars are dead," and contradicted a timeline she gave in a 2025 memoir.

McMorrow is running against U.S. Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) and Abul El-Sayed.

A poll released earlier this week said that El-Sayed is leading the Democrat race.