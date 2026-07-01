Arkansas Woman Sentenced to 18 Months for Multi-State Unemployment Fraud

An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for wire fraud after obtaining unemployment benefits from multiple states to which she wasn't entitled.

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Kembreia Deija Mystic Greer filed for and received unemployment benefits from multiple states that she was not entitled to receive.

Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced the sentence, which was handed down on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, by United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr.

On June 3, 2025, a federal grand jury indicted Greer, 30, of North Little Rock, in an Indictment charging her with 22 counts of wire fraud. On January 21, 2026, Greer pleaded guilty to Count 22 of the Indictment. Judge Moody also sentenced Greer to one year of supervised release and ordered Greer to pay $334,441.62 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law. The CARES Act provided additional federal assistance to states to help workers impacted by COVID-19. This also enabled workers who would not ordinarily be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits to receive assistance. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was one of three new temporary unemployment insurance programs created under the CARES Act. This specific program enabled certain qualified claimants to receive up to 39 weeks of benefits.

At the time Greer began her employment at a medical facility in December 2019, she resided in Little Rock. On October 29, 2020, Greer was terminated from her position at the medical facility. An investigation revealed that on July 13, 2020, Greer electronically filed an application for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program through the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance. During the investigation, it was determined that the IP address used to submit the application electronically was associated with a phone number belonging to an account established by Greer. She received from the State of Massachusetts a total of approximately $15,795 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

“Greer exploited federal assistance programs that were established to support individuals and businesses facing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and used those resources for personal gain. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service remains committed to protecting public funds and preserving the integrity of the nation’s mail system from criminal misuse. I would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General for their partnership and dedication throughout this investigation,” said Inspector in Charge Kai Pickens, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Fort Worth Division.

Further investigation revealed that between June 30, 2020, and September 14, 2020, Greer submitted applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in her name and other people’s names to multiple state workforce agencies, including California, Texas, Alabama, Illinois, and others. Except for Arkansas, Greer never worked or resided in the states where she applied for unemployment benefits. As a result of Greer’s conduct, in total more than $330,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits were issued.

“Greer brazenly stole funds meant to support vulnerable Americans through difficult times. Her guilty plea and sentencing underscore our unwavering determination to pursue fraud wherever it hides,” said Inspector General Anthony P. D'Esposito, U.S. Department of Labor. “If you attempt to defraud the system, know this: we will hunt you down, investigate you, and ensure you face full consequences. Accountability is not an option.”

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The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

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