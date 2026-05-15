Former Labor Dept. Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing $46K in Pandemic Unemployment Funds

Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State Over Redistricting Fight
Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State...
We All Know Why This House Dem Isn't Running for Re-Election
We All Know Why This House Dem Isn't Running for Re-Election
Dexter Taylor Shows Why New York's Anti-Gunners Can't Be Taken Seriously
Dexter Taylor Shows Why New York's Anti-Gunners Can't Be Taken Seriously
VIP
The AP Wants to Ban Guns Not Being Used; NBC News Frets a Chi-Comm in our Govt. Could Inspire Comments!
The AP Wants to Ban Guns Not Being Used; NBC News Frets a...
VIP
In the UK, Offensive Words Are Now an Offense Punishable by Death
In the UK, Offensive Words Are Now an Offense Punishable by Death
Wait Until California Taxpayers Hear About yet Another Newsom Spending Debacle
Wait Until California Taxpayers Hear About yet Another Newsom Spending Debacle
Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect
Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect
The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants
The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants
VIP
Senator Bernie Moreno Sounds the Alarm on Chinese Vehicles Entering the US
Senator Bernie Moreno Sounds the Alarm on Chinese Vehicles Entering the US
Venezuela Opposition Leader Refuses to Take the Bait As CNN Presses Her on Trump’s ‘51st State’ Remark
Venezuela Opposition Leader Refuses to Take the Bait As CNN Presses Her on...
The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent Iran and the Strait of Hormuz Now That It's Left OPEC
The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent Iran and the Strait of Hormuz...
The CIA Lands in Havana: Trump Sends a Direct Message to the Cuban Regime
The CIA Lands in Havana: Trump Sends a Direct Message to the Cuban...
Abortion by Mail Must Stop
Abortion by Mail Must Stop
Michigan Nurse Convicted in $1.6M Medicare Fraud Scheme Using Stolen Patient Records
Michigan Nurse Convicted in $1.6M Medicare Fraud Scheme Using Stolen Patient Records
Tipsheet

Former Labor Dept. Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing $46K in Pandemic Unemployment Funds

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 15, 2026 6:00 PM
Former Labor Dept. Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing $46K in Pandemic Unemployment Funds
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A former employee of the U.S. Department of Labor pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston earlier this week to fraudulently obtaining more than $40,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Advertisement

Mo Yuong Kang, 50, formerly of Woburn and Dracut, Mass., pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud. 

U.S. District Court Judge Brian E. Murphy scheduled sentencing for Aug. 11, 2026. In August 2025, Kang was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Kang worked as an Industrial Hygienist with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an agency of the DOL, from June 2016 until July 2023. In 2020 and 2021, Kang was a full-time employee of the DOL and earned over $85,000 annually.

In April 2020, Kang submitted a false PUA application to the Division of Unemployment Assistance. In the application, Kang claimed under the penalty of perjury that he was “self-employed, an independent contractor, or a gig worker and COVID-19 has severely limited [his] ability to perform [his] normal work,” and that he had not earned more than $89 a week since March 8, 2020.

The DUA approved Kang’s claim, and through September 2021, Kang subsequently submitted weekly certifications to the DUA claiming that he did not work and did not receive any income during those weekly periods. 

Based upon his application and weekly certifications, Kang received $45,868 in PUA benefits to which he was not entitled.

The charge of wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Recommended

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

COVID-19 CRIME DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MASSACHUSETTS

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Anthony P. D’Esposito, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General; and Christopher Silvestro, Special Agent in Charge of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Northeast Field Office, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay of the Public Corruption and Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was enacted in March 2020 and was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act created a new temporary federal unemployment insurance program called pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA), which provided unemployment benefits for individuals who were not eligible for standard unemployment benefits. 

To receive PUA benefits, Massachusetts claimants were required to certify in an initial registration and in weekly certifications whether or not they worked or received any income during the relevant time period. The PUA program was administered in Massachusetts by the Division of Unemployment Assistance (DUA). 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Wait Until California Taxpayers Hear About yet Another Newsom Spending Debacle Amy Curtis
Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn Kevin McCullough
Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State Over Redistricting Fight Matt Vespa
Trump Just Clowned 'Vegan' James Talarico Into Oblivion With These Remarks Jeff Charles
The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent Iran and the Strait of Hormuz Now That It's Left OPEC Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Advertisement