NC Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Trying to Join ISIS, Fight U.S. Forces

A federal judge sentenced Alexander Justin White, 30, to eight years in federal prison for conspiring to provide and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

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The court sentenced White after law enforcement officers arrested him as he attempted to fly to North Africa to join ISIS as a terrorist and fight in an ISIS-controlled territory.

“The United States does not tolerate terrorism in any form,” U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said. “Whether keyboard warriors or wannabe fighters, the Department of Justice and FBI will relentlessly bring them to justice. This sentence shows our unwavering commitment to eradicating such evil from our country and the globe.”

White allegedly made numerous posts supporting ISIS and jihad between May and October of 2024, including videos used to recruit new members and gin up passion for fighting. He also allegedly engaged in fundraising efforts while making several posts and reposts referencing well-known ISIS supporters and enablers.

Gov.uscourts.nced.215551.1.0 by scott.mcclallen





White allegedly made, or attempted to make, several financial transactions to support terrorist camps and other similar terrorist campaigns to funnel money to ISIS members and their supporters.

White openly discussed his desire and intention to travel overseas to join ISIS on Facebook and on other encrypted messaging applications. He indicated that he wanted to be a “Mujahid,” which means someone who commits jihad. White expressed a willingness to kill U.S. military members and citizens.

White proactively tried to join ISIS, purchasing a flight to North Africa. In preparation for his new life as a would-be terrorist, White purchased equipment to use overseas. Law enforcement arrested White as he attempted to board his flight with that equipment.

"White planned to abandon his family, betray his country, and fly to Morocco to actively fight with the terrorist group ISIS. Thankfully, the FBI Raleigh-Durham Joint Terrorism Task Force intervened and arrested him at the airport before he could board his flight. It cannot be overstated that ISIS continues to pose a threat to U.S. interests, both domestically and abroad. We must continue to be vigilant to prevent ISIS-inspired terrorism," said Reid Davis, the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina.

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The investigation into White is a result of the work of the FBI’s Raleigh-based Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF). The JTTF is a group of highly trained, locally based investigators, analysts, linguists, and other specialists from dozens of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies that gather evidence, make arrests, provide security for special events, collect and share intelligence, and respond to threats and incidents at a moment’s notice. There are about 200 JTTFs across the country, including one in each field office, with hundreds of participating state, local and federal agencies.

Ellis Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The FBI’s JTTF investigated the case.

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