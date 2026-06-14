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Tipsheet

Deported Four Times, Convicted Kidnapper and Sex Offender Sentenced to 4 Years After Illegal Reentry

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 14, 2026 3:30 PM
Deported Four Times, Convicted Kidnapper and Sex Offender Sentenced to 4 Years After Illegal Reentry
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

On Friday, a federal judge in Bay City, Michigan, sentenced Wilmer Rodriguez, 39, a Honduran illegal alien, to 46 months in prison for unlawfully re-entering the United States following a state conviction for an aggravated felony. 

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Court records say that United States Border Patrol Agents arrested Rodriguez in Grayling, Michigan, just over a year after he had been deported following his state convictions for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony kidnapping, and a felony firearm offense. 

Rodriguez had previously been removed from the United States on four separate occasions. He was also previously charged federally and convicted of unlawful reentry after deportation in 2014.

“This case underscores the importance of maintaining secure borders. The government has repeatedly removed this violent criminal from our country. The last time we sent him back after he was convicted of Michigan’s most severe sexual crime, kidnapping and felony firearm. He still returned and broke our laws. We do not want criminal aliens breaking in and hurting Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. 

In June 2012, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry by a removed illegal alien. He was arrested in the Eastern District of Louisiana. 

Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo, Jr., U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector. 

“This case underscores the critical importance of strong, collaborative border enforcement and the consequences of repeat illegal entry,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo, Jr., U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector. “Our agents are committed to protecting Michigan communities from individuals who pose a threat to public safety.”

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Related:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MICHIGAN

Border Patrol continues to arrest illegal aliens hiding in Michigan. 

The United States Border Patrol Sault Sainte Marie Station investigated this case, with significant assistance from the Michigan State Police. 

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Grant Newman.

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