Deported Four Times, Convicted Kidnapper and Sex Offender Sentenced to 4 Years After Illegal Reentry

On Friday, a federal judge in Bay City, Michigan, sentenced Wilmer Rodriguez, 39, a Honduran illegal alien, to 46 months in prison for unlawfully re-entering the United States following a state conviction for an aggravated felony.

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Court records say that United States Border Patrol Agents arrested Rodriguez in Grayling, Michigan, just over a year after he had been deported following his state convictions for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony kidnapping, and a felony firearm offense.

Rodriguez had previously been removed from the United States on four separate occasions. He was also previously charged federally and convicted of unlawful reentry after deportation in 2014.

“This case underscores the importance of maintaining secure borders. The government has repeatedly removed this violent criminal from our country. The last time we sent him back after he was convicted of Michigan’s most severe sexual crime, kidnapping and felony firearm. He still returned and broke our laws. We do not want criminal aliens breaking in and hurting Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.

In June 2012, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry by a removed illegal alien. He was arrested in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo, Jr., U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector.

“This case underscores the critical importance of strong, collaborative border enforcement and the consequences of repeat illegal entry,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo, Jr., U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector. “Our agents are committed to protecting Michigan communities from individuals who pose a threat to public safety.”

Tuesday, Sault Ste. Marie agents arrested Wilmer Rodriguez, a Honduran illegal alien previously convicted for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree, felony firearm and kidnapping. He is pending felony immigration charges for re-entry after deportation, as well as several state… pic.twitter.com/hXGALhelLr — (A) Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo, Jr. (@USBPChiefDTM) April 19, 2025

Border Patrol continues to arrest illegal aliens hiding in Michigan.

6/9 – Marysville Station agents, in a targeted law enforcement action, arrested 4 illegal aliens from Mexico in Fort Gratiot, MI. One of the 4 had previously been arrested for assault with intent to cause bodily injury. Another is being charged with felony re-entry. All are being… pic.twitter.com/UoDffeCfwW — (A) Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo, Jr. (@USBPChiefDTM) June 13, 2026

The United States Border Patrol Sault Sainte Marie Station investigated this case, with significant assistance from the Michigan State Police.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Grant Newman.

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