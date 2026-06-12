Jamaican National Charged With Using Fake Marriage, Army Service to Fraudulently Obtain US Citizenship

A North Carolina woman was indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy to commit immigration fraud, making false statements under oath on immigration documents, unlawfully procuring citizenship, mail fraud, and wire fraud.

Advertisement

Britney Sherene Curry, 26, of Charlotte, N.C., is a Jamaican National and entered the United States on a six-month B-2 visa on Aug. 27, 2015, but never left.

Curry allegedly paid a third-party to arrange a fraudulent marriage between herself and a United States citizen for the purpose of obtaining immigration benefits. Curry and her husband met for the first time on the day of their marriage and never lived together before or after.

After the marriage, Curry became a lawful permanent resident of the United States, then joined the United States Army, which allowed her to apply to become a naturalized United States citizen immediately. Otherwise, she would have had to wait a minimum of three years.

Curry allegedly provided false information about her marriage, under penalty of perjury, in immigration documents filed both online and via the U.S. Postal Service. After becoming a United States citizen, Curry used her status to petition for her mother to become a lawful permanent resident of the United States. All of the immigration applications were initially processed at the United States Immigration and Citizenship Services (USCIS) National Benefits Center in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Less than two years after joining the Army, Curry applied for a medical discharge and was awarded Veterans Administration disability compensation. Curry claimed her husband as a dependent for purposes of her disability compensation, which increased her monthly benefit, despite never having lived with him and not having seen him since before she enlisted in the Army. All Veterans Administration disability compensation benefits are passed through Treasury Payment Operations at the Federal Disbursement Services in Kansas City, MO.

Under federal statutes, Curry is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud and mail fraud charges, up to 10 years in prison on some of the immigration charges, and faces the possibility of being denaturalized. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors

The charges contained in the indictment are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury who will be responsible for determining whether Curry is guilty or not.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Nichols. It was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Enforcement and Removal Operations, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services—National Benefits Center, Veterans’ Administration Office of Inspector General, and the United States Army Criminal Investigations Division.

This indictment is one of many federal fraud cases pursued under the leadership of President Donald Trump and through the establishment of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

Advertisement

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.