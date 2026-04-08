Alleged Illegal Immigrant Charged With Using Dead Man’s Identity to Collect $12,000 of SNAP Benefits

An alleged illegal immigrant has been charged with using the identity of a deceased U.S. citizen to obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

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John Doe, an individual whose true identity is alleged to be that of a 57-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic believed to be unlawfully present in the United States, was charged with unlawfully obtaining SNAP benefits and false representation of a Social Security number.

The defendant was arrested on April 2, 2026, and remains detained following an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester.

Court documents say that since at least 2001, John Doe has been living in Massachusetts under the identity of a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico who died in 2006. It is alleged that under the deceased citizen’s identity, the defendant fraudulently obtained Massachusetts identification cards and a Social Security card.

According to court documents, John Doe has criminal convictions in Massachusetts under the deceased citizen’s identity, including assault and drug convictions. Specifically, in September 2012, John Doe was convicted in Worcester Superior Court of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as trafficking cocaine, for which he was sentenced to state prison for 8-10 years and 11-15 years in state prison, respectively.

Upon his release from prison in January 2022, the defendant allegedly used the stolen identity to apply for SNAP benefits. It is alleged that, in connection with his SNAP application, John Doe spoke with an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance in April 2022, claiming that he was the individual listed on the application, that he was a U.S. citizen, and that he verified his purported Social Security number.

The charging documents say that the DTA employee noted in the file: “Death match ??? – reviewing with suoervisor [sic]” – apparently indicating that the Social Security number that John Doe allegedly provided corresponded to a deceased person.

However, Massachusetts DTA ultimately approved the application, and John Doe allegedly proceeded to collect SNAP benefits.

In total, from April 2022 through February 2026, John Doe allegedly applied for and obtained approximately $12,623 in SNAP benefits under the stolen deceased citizen’s identity.

The charge of unlawfully obtaining SNAP benefits carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of misrepresenting a Social Security number carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Jeff Grimming, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England; Amy Connelly, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division; Charmeka Parker, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Office of Inspector General, Northeast Region; and Roberto Coviello, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan O’Shea of the Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

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The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law.

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