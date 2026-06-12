DC Mayor Reinstates Juvenile Curfew and Curfew Zone

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has reinstated a limited juvenile curfew in Washington D.C. starting on Friday.

Mayor’s Order 2026-091 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to designate a juvenile curfew zone, applicable to a group of at least nine youth, in an area at risk for disorderly conduct by youth.

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The curfew zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The citywide curfew hours are 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. every week unless the minor is taking part in an exempted activity.

We're reinstating the limited juvenile curfew in Washington, DC.



Effective tonight, all youth under 18 are subject to an 11PM curfew—and designated zones will be subject to an 8PM curfew as determined by the Chief of Police.



My full order: pic.twitter.com/DpfCy82O1G — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 12, 2026

The order aims to stop "teen takeovers" that destroy businesses and harm others.

For example, several teens were arrested in May after brawling at a Chipotle in Navy Yard.

Massive brawl broke out Friday night at a Chipotle in the Navy Yard area. pic.twitter.com/xqZTliXWvK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2026





The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north: I-695 from South Capitol Street to 8th Street, SE

To the east: 8th Street from I-695 to the Anacostia River

To the south: Anacostia River

To the west: South Capitol Street, SE from the Anacostia River to I-695

The Curfew Zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Within the Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

MPD announces the establishment of a juvenile curfew zone in Navy Yard beginning Friday, June 12, at 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2026.



Read more: https://t.co/B0G8MlFj2i

Learn more about curfew enforcement here: https://t.co/3PKrRxcq63 pic.twitter.com/h13G0U3ceN — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 12, 2026

#BREAKING: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a new 15-day emergency order on Friday, allowing for more juvenile curfew zones that could start within hours after it was signed.https://t.co/dNjRpaG6IB pic.twitter.com/BBmbR3WRto — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) June 12, 2026

Remember the brawl at the Navy Yard Chipotle?



D.C. police have arrested 3 teens in connection with the fight.



Yesterday, police arrested a 15-yr-old boy. Today, police arrested 2 16-yr-olds. 2 from D.C., 1 from Md.



They are charged w/ simple assault & affray. @CityCast_DC — Emma Uber (@EmmaUber7) June 12, 2026

The penalty for violating curfew is a criminal fine of up to $300 or imprisonment for not more than 10 days.

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The exempt activities include:

Accompany a parent or guardian

Complete an errand at the direction of a parent or guardian, without detour or stop

Ride in a motor vehicle involved in interstate travel

Work or return home from a job, without detour or stop

Become involved in an emergency

Stand on a sidewalk that joins their residence or the residence of a next-door neighbor, if the neighbor did not complain to police

Attend an official school, religious, or other recreational activity sponsored by the District of Columbia, a civic organization, or other similar group that takes responsibility for the juvenile (this includes traveling to and from the activity)

Exercise their First Amendment rights protected by the US Constitution, including the free exercise of speech, religion, and right of assembly

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