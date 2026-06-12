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Tipsheet

DC Mayor Reinstates Juvenile Curfew and Curfew Zone

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 12, 2026 8:45 PM
DC Mayor Reinstates Juvenile Curfew and Curfew Zone
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has reinstated a limited juvenile curfew in Washington D.C. starting on Friday. 

Mayor’s Order 2026-091 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to designate a juvenile curfew zone, applicable to a group of at least nine youth, in an area at risk for disorderly conduct by youth.

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The curfew zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The citywide curfew hours are 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. every week unless the minor is taking part in an exempted activity. 

The order aims to stop "teen takeovers" that destroy businesses and harm others. 

For example, several teens were arrested in May after brawling at a Chipotle in Navy Yard. 


The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

  • To the north: I-695 from South Capitol Street to 8th Street, SE
  • To the east: 8th Street from I-695 to the Anacostia River
  • To the south: Anacostia River
  • To the west: South Capitol Street, SE from the Anacostia River to I-695

The Curfew Zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2026.

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Related:

CRIME WASHINGTON

Within the Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

The penalty for violating curfew is a criminal fine of up to $300 or imprisonment for not more than 10 days. 

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The exempt activities include: 

  • Accompany a parent or guardian
  • Complete an errand at the direction of a parent or guardian, without detour or stop
  • Ride in a motor vehicle involved in interstate travel
  • Work or return home from a job, without detour or stop
  • Become involved in an emergency
  • Stand on a sidewalk that joins their residence or the residence of a next-door neighbor, if the neighbor did not complain to police
  • Attend an official school, religious, or other recreational activity sponsored by the District of Columbia, a civic organization, or other similar group that takes responsibility for the juvenile (this includes traveling to and from the activity)
  • Exercise their First Amendment rights protected by the US Constitution, including the free exercise of speech, religion, and right of assembly

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