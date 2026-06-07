12 Shot, 2 Critically Wounded at Toledo’s Old West End Festival

[Editor's note: this story contains graphic videos and images]
About 12 people were reportedly shot at the Old West End festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday at 5:37 p.m.
Two are in critical condition, according to the Toledo Police Department. The victims are between the ages of 14 and 61.
At approximately 5:37 p.m., Toledo Police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue near the Old West End Festival. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Many victims have been transported to nearby… pic.twitter.com/Ev6Wbkv40f— Toledo Police (@Toledo_PD) June 6, 2026
At this time, investigators can confirm that at least 12 individuals were shot. 10 victims are reported to be in stable condition, while two remain in critical condition.— Toledo Police (@Toledo_PD) June 7, 2026
The Toledo Police Department continues to actively search for the suspect(s) involved.
Additional…
Police are searching for the suspect or suspects but have no one in custody. Toledo Police said that it appeared that there were at least two shooters and asked the public for videos and information related to the shooting.
The festival has been canceled.
Frightening video captures the moment gunshots ring out at a festival in Toledo, Ohio.— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 7, 2026
At least 12 people were wounded, 2 of them critically, authorities say. An urgent search is underway for the suspects as police believe more than one gunman was involved. pic.twitter.com/QOjxbMXXBi
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12 wounded, 2 critically, in shooting near Ohio festival— American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) June 7, 2026
Gunfire erupted at approximately 5:37 p.m. ET near the intersection of Delaware and Glenwood avenues, close to the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum where festivalgoers were gathered. The Toledo Police Department believes… pic.twitter.com/h9gFaA2B4m
Toledo festival turns into horror— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) June 7, 2026
8 people shot as gunfire erupts during the packed Old West End celebration.
The exact moment shots rang out at a Toledo community street festival. 8 victims were hit Saturday evening near the annual Old West End Festival in the historic… pic.twitter.com/UfPzRWAEVe
Update on the Toledo, Ohio shooting: Over a dozen people hit, two in critical condition after gunfire erupted at the packed Old West End Festival.— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) June 7, 2026
Weird detail: Toledo PD is asking for videos from the public…while one of their own surveillance cameras sat literally feet from… https://t.co/l6zypBJqAt pic.twitter.com/TDA5wQqETY
UPDATE: This video contains graphic content from an active shooting scene.— Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) June 7, 2026
Multiple people were shot near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio Saturday evening at approximately 5:37 PM near Delaware and Glenwood Avenues.
This video captures the moment shots rang out and… https://t.co/C7TBMiQFPO pic.twitter.com/v4qm1gMCuT
🚨#BREAKING: MULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SHOT AT THE OLD WEST END FESTIVAL IN TOLEDO OHIO.— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 7, 2026
ABSOLUTE PANIC AS PEOPLE RUSHED FOR COVER, POLICE ARE ON SCENE, MEDICS ARE ATTENDING THE WOUNDED.
SH00TER IS STILL ON THE LOOSE!!!!
WE DO NOT HAVE TO LIVE LIKE THIS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/D4cmSQgctU
I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence. Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that…— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 6, 2026
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