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Tipsheet

12 Shot, 2 Critically Wounded at Toledo’s Old West End Festival

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 07, 2026 2:00 PM
12 Shot, 2 Critically Wounded at Toledo’s Old West End Festival
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

[Editor's note: this story contains graphic videos and images]

About 12 people were reportedly shot at the Old West End festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday at 5:37 p.m. 

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Two are in critical condition, according to the Toledo Police Department. The victims are between the ages of 14 and 61. 


Police are searching for the suspect or suspects but have no one in custody. Toledo Police said that it appeared that there were at least two shooters and asked the public for videos and information related to the shooting. 

The festival has been canceled. 

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