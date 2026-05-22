Man Allegedly Bilked Taxpayers for 20 Years Out of $283k by Stealing Dead Boy's Identity

After a three-day trial, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello, Idaho found a man whose identity remains unknown guilty of wire fraud, theft of government funds, aggravated identity theft, and related charges.

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That unknown man allegedly stole the identity of a dead child and took government benefits for over 20 years.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye presided over the trial, which began on May 18 and concluded with guilty verdicts on May 21.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Carlos Ramon Obregon was born in 1963 in Los Angeles but was tragically killed in Los Angeles in 1977 at the age of 14 after suffering from a gunshot wound to the head during a drive-by shooting.

Obregon was laid to rest at a local cemetery in Los Angeles that same year.

Twenty-three years after Obregon’s death, in 2000, the defendant applied for a replacement Social Security card using Obregon’s Social Security number, Obregon’s date of birth, and Obregon’s parents’ names.

At trial, Obregon’s mother testified that Obregon died in 1977. She testified that the defendant is not her son and that she does not know the defendant.

The defendant’s true identity remains unknown.

For more than two decades, the Defendant used Obregon’s name and identity to fraudulently obtain numerous government benefits totaling approximately $283,000. Between 2004 and 2025, the defendant fraudulently applied for, and received, $177,000 in Supplemental Security Income benefits under Obregon’s identity. Similarly, between 2005 and 2025, the defendant unlawfully obtained approximately $91,000 in Medicaid benefits using Obregon’s identity.

From 2009 to 2025, the defendant unlawfully obtained approximately $12,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits using Obregon’s identity. In 2020 and 2021, the defendant unlawfully received $3,200 in Economic Impact Payments that were paid to otherwise eligible individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic to stimulate the economy.

In 2012, the defendant applied for, and obtained, a United States passport under Obregon’s identity, and travelled multiple times on the passport to Mexico. The Defendant submitted Obregon’s birth certificate to obtain a U.S. passport.

In 2024, the defendant sought to renew the passport, which was not issued. The defendant also obtained an Idaho state identification card using Obregon’s identity in 2002, 2010, and 2014. In 2022, the defendant obtained a Star Card and submitted Obregon’s birth certificate to the Idaho Transportation Department as proof of his identity and lawful presence in the United States.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the cooperative efforts of the Social Security Administration—Office of Inspector General, U.S. State Department Diplomatic Security Service, Health and Human Services—Office of Inspector General, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Department of Agriculture—Office of Inspector General, and Idaho Transportation Department, which led to the charges.

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Assistant United States Attorneys Sean Mazorol and Brittney Campbell are prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division ('Fraud Division'). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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