The Dem Race War Is on in Florida
The Dem Race War Is on in Florida
Tulsi Gabbard Resigns
Tulsi Gabbard Resigns
Obama-Appointed Judge Dismisses Human Smuggling Case Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Obama-Appointed Judge Dismisses Human Smuggling Case Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia
This 'Whites-Only' Community Might Not Be Around Much Longer
This 'Whites-Only' Community Might Not Be Around Much Longer
This Memorial Day, Honor and Remember Those Brave Troops Who Died So We May Live Free
This Memorial Day, Honor and Remember Those Brave Troops Who Died So We...
Michael Steele Goes Nuclear on DNC Over Autopsy Report That Isn't 'Worth a Bucket of Spit'
Michael Steele Goes Nuclear on DNC Over Autopsy Report That Isn't 'Worth a...
VIP
Supergirl Is Going to Be a Flop, and It's All Self-Inflicted
Supergirl Is Going to Be a Flop, and It's All Self-Inflicted
Here's Why the FBI Is Interviewing Milwaukee Police Officers
Here's Why the FBI Is Interviewing Milwaukee Police Officers
Vice President Vance Has a Blunt Message for Fraudsters
Vice President Vance Has a Blunt Message for Fraudsters
Francesca Hong Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor. She Also Wants to Defund the Police.
Francesca Hong Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor. She Also Wants to Defund...
Under Trump, the Private Sector Is Driving All New Job Creation
Under Trump, the Private Sector Is Driving All New Job Creation
Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Rips Into Graham Platner's Disgusting Comments on Wounded Veteran
Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Rips Into Graham Platner's Disgusting Comments...
Spencer Pratt Reveals That the Vast Majority of His Supporters Are Democrats
Spencer Pratt Reveals That the Vast Majority of His Supporters Are Democrats
Gavin Newsom Is Going to War With Chevron Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Gavin Newsom Is Going to War With Chevron Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Tipsheet

South Carolina Senate Republicans Are Wrecking This Redistricting Push. Here Are Their Names.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 22, 2026 3:00 PM
South Carolina Senate Republicans Are Wrecking This Redistricting Push. Here Are Their Names.
AP Photo/John Bazemore

South Carolina Republicans are playing a dangerous game. They know Donald Trump can ruin their day. They saw what his team did to the anti-redistricting Republicans in Indiana, right? Gov. Henry McMaster called this special session to pass this new map. We have panican, procedural weenies trying to gum up the works. It doesn’t help that Shane Massey, the State Senate majority leader, is against this push. 

Advertisement

Regardless, the State House approved it, the South Carolina State Senate Judiciary Committee authorized it, and now it’s up to the Senate to pass it. It failed a key motion vote today, where essentially their version of the 60-vote threshold, Rule 15b on cloture, was rejected by these traitors. As of now, the debate on this new map could extend past the start of early voting, which begins on May 26.

  • Rex Rice (Pickens)
  • Shane Massey (Edgefield)
  • Sean Bennett (Dorchester)
  • Chip Campsen (Charleston)
  • Tom Davis (Beaufort)
  • Greg Hembree (Horry)

Recommended

The Dem Race War Is on in Florida Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GERRYMANDERING REPUBLICAN PARTY SOUTH CAROLINA

We're in trouble here, folks. We'll keep you updated. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Dem Race War Is on in Florida Matt Vespa
Tulsi Gabbard Resigns Matt Vespa
Brutal New Ad Shows James Talarico Is Too Weak for Texas Amy Curtis
Here's Why the FBI Is Interviewing Milwaukee Police Officers Amy Curtis
The Trump Administration Just Closed a Major Immigration Loophole Dmitri Bolt
Vice President Vance Has a Blunt Message for Fraudsters Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Dem Race War Is on in Florida Matt Vespa
Advertisement