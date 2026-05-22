South Carolina Senate Republicans Are Wrecking This Redistricting Push. Here Are Their Names.

South Carolina Republicans are playing a dangerous game. They know Donald Trump can ruin their day. They saw what his team did to the anti-redistricting Republicans in Indiana, right? Gov. Henry McMaster called this special session to pass this new map. We have panican, procedural weenies trying to gum up the works. It doesn’t help that Shane Massey, the State Senate majority leader, is against this push.

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🚨BREAKING: South Carolina Senate KILLS motion to expedite Redistricting!



This puts the entire effort in serious jeopardy.



6 Republicans voted with Dems to kill it—

Rex Rice (Pickens)

Shane Massey (Edgefield)

Sean Bennett (Dorchester)

Chip Campsen (Charleston)

Tom Davis… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 22, 2026

South Carolina State Senate Rejects Vote to Speed Redistricting Fight



Final Vote:

🟢 Yes: 15

🔴 No: 25



GOP No Votes:

🔴 Rex Rice (Pickens)

🔴 Shane Massey (Edgefield)

🔴 Sean Bennett (Dorchester)

🔴 Chip Campsen (Charleston)

🔴 Tom Davis (Beaufort)

🔴 Greg Hembree (Horry) pic.twitter.com/RbVocxH5t0 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 22, 2026

Regardless, the State House approved it, the South Carolina State Senate Judiciary Committee authorized it, and now it’s up to the Senate to pass it. It failed a key motion vote today, where essentially their version of the 60-vote threshold, Rule 15b on cloture, was rejected by these traitors. As of now, the debate on this new map could extend past the start of early voting, which begins on May 26.

Rex Rice (Pickens)

Shane Massey (Edgefield)

Sean Bennett (Dorchester)

Chip Campsen (Charleston)

Tom Davis (Beaufort)

Greg Hembree (Horry)

Here’s their contact information—



Rex Rice (Pickens)

(803) 212-6116

rexrice@scsenate.gov



Shane Massey (Edgefield)

(803) 212-6330

shanemassey@scsenate.gov



Sean Bennett (Dorchester)

(803) 212-6410

SeanBennett@scsenate.gov



Chip Campsen (Charleston)

(803) 212-6340… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 22, 2026

We're in trouble here, folks. We'll keep you updated.

🚨 JUST IN: South Carolina Senate RINOs BLOCK a vote to hasten the 2026 pro-Republican redistricting process, putting the map in JEOPARDY



HERE ARE THEIR NAMES:



Rex Rice (Pickens)

Shane Massey (Edgefield)

Sean Bennett (Dorchester)

Chip Campsen (Charleston)

Tom Davis (Beaufort)… pic.twitter.com/rW9A3lyLbk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

Again, southern white republican men are some of the biggest pussies on the planet. https://t.co/gGVMjduCZc — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 22, 2026

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