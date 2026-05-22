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The Dem Race War Is on in Florida

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 22, 2026 3:45 PM
The Dem Race War Is on in Florida
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

The other side of the genius behind the redistricting war is that it’s revealing the Democrats’ true colors again, but it’s nastier this time. It’s all about power for these people, and with Republicans having a very, very good month winning at the legislative and legal levels, the Democrats are in full meltdown mode. It’s to the point where they’re saying ‘screw you’ to black voters, a cornerstone of their party’s base. It’s official: Democrats are willing to cannibalize black voter support if it means beating Republicans. 

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It appears we may have our first contest in Florida, where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz will run in a predominantly black district after her previous district was eliminated in the new maps. Yes, this has caused some controversy (via NYT):

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida, said on Friday that she planned to run for re-election in a majority-minority district under the state’s newly redrawn congressional map.

The map created four additional Republican-leaning districts in part by eliminating her South Florida seat. Ms. Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run in Florida’s new 20th Congressional District, however, has stoked tensions with Black Democrats already reeling from Republican gerrymanders across the South that are likely to dilute or eliminate Black representation in Congress.

[…]

Ms. Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run in the 20th District was not unexpected, given the limited options for her to seek re-election under the new map. But even before her announcement, she had upset some Black Democrats, who said the district deserved a Black representative. Ms. Wasserman Schultz is white. The district is majority-minority, meaning more than half of its residents are Black or Hispanic, though the Democratic electorate in the district is mostly Black.

Most of the district had been represented until recently by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who resigned from office last month before a House panel was scheduled to consider expelling her. Ms. Cherfilus-McCormick, who is Black, has been indicted on criminal charges of embezzling $5 million in federal disaster aid and using it for her campaign. She has denied the accusation and pleaded not guilty. She has also said that she is running in the 20th District, as are several other Black Democrats.

One of them is Luther Campbell, known as Uncle Luke from 2 Live Crew, a hip-hop group from the 1980s and 1990s. Mr. Campbell, a music producer and former youth football coach, said last week that it was “appalling” for Ms. Wasserman Schultz to be considering a run in that district.

“I will drag her,” he told Politico.

Another Black candidate, Elijah Manley, said on Friday that Ms. Wasserman Schultz is “carpetbagging.” She is “everything that’s wrong with the Democratic establishment,” he wrote on X.

In response to the criticism, Ms. Wasserman Schultz said in the interview that she already represents a majority-minority district, where a plurality of voters are Hispanic, and has a proven track record of helping diverse communities. Her announcement video included supportive clips from a number of people, including several Black activists and officials. She also emphasized her seniority and experience.

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Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA REDISTRICTING

Grab a drink, pop some popcorn—the Democratic Party bloodsports are about to begin. 

Granted, not all black Democrats feel the same. In New York, Rep. Greg Meeks, a top Hakeem Jeffries ally, said he would stomach redrawing majority-black districts if it meant winning. 

Oh, what a circus. 

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