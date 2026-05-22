Kansas Mom Says School Let Sex Offender Chaperone Field Trip

A mom in Kansas is speaking out after she says that Clark Davidson Elementary School in Goddard, Kansas, apparently let a sex offender chaperone a school field trip for third graders.

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Amanda White, a Kansas mother of three school-aged children and Goddard City Council Member, said that the sex offender was chaperoning his child and another child.

“I think that everybody has the opportunity to be rehabilitated in life, but not when it comes to our kids,” White said in the video.

The district serves about 6,400 students. White said that she’s asked to be notified when this person is volunteering.

White said that registered sex offenders can earn back their privileges to be around kids.

“All that I have asked, and I think all that any parent would ask, is that they keep our children safe to the best of their abilities. I think that not allowing a registered sex offender on school grounds to be unattended with children that are not theirs is not asking too much. I don’t think that it’s being egregious.”

THIS IS INSANE



Amanda White, a Kansas mother and Goddard City Council Member, SPEAKS OUT after learning that @USD265_Goddard allowed a REGISTERED S*X OFFENDER to chaperone her daughter's 3rd-grade field trip.



How was this allowed to happen??? pic.twitter.com/wQnoeeNNx7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 22, 2026

A Goddard, Kansas, mother and city council member released a video on social media alerting the community that a registered sex offender had chaperoned a local third-grade field trip.



Amanda White, a mother of three, serves on the Goddard City Council near Wichita. Two of her… pic.twitter.com/pgQsYxrYjc — The Lion (@ReadTheLion) May 21, 2026

This is criminal and negligent



You put all those kids in danger.



I hope child endangerment charges are brought against all those that signed off on this. https://t.co/1uxTmHWXh0 — KZZ 🇺🇸 (@TheQuantumNomad) May 22, 2026

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