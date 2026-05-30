Violent Rioters Attack Journalist Covering Antifa Activity Outside of ICE Detention Center

While filming an Antifa-led riot against ICE in Newark, New Jersey, investigative journalist Cameron Higby and his security detail were assaulted and robbed late Friday night.

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Rioters had erected barricades to prevent police from entering into Newark’s ICE detention facility, Delaney Hall, but only managed to block out ambulances and EMS.

Anti-ICE rioters put barricades in the middle of the road thinking vehicles were police, but it was EMS and an ambulance going to Delaney Hall instead.



Once the barricades were removed, the crowd put the barricades back, which added time when the ambulance left the facility. pic.twitter.com/rfy778TIYM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2026

🚨 Anti-ICE rioters block EMS:



Rioters in Newark erect ANOTHER barricade in the middle of the street using fences and concrete blocks.



This caused EMS to be blocked from using the roadway. pic.twitter.com/U0verO6pRe — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 30, 2026

Not long after their failed attempt to build a wall, the night grew violent. Higby has stated that he observed a rioter destroy the windshield of a federal law enforcement vehicle when he attempted to capture footage of the perpetrator. While moving to grab the shot he needed, one of his phones fell from his pocket.

FULL BREAKDOWN ON WHAT HAPPENED:



>Anti-ICE rioter took a massive concrete block and smashed windshield of ICE vehicle.



>I ran to try and get his face, dropped my phone from my pocket



>tried to find it while standing by ANTIFA camp. Was looking for the phone # because I don’t… — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 30, 2026

While searching for the phone, a rioter grabbed his tripod and streaming phone. A scuffle began and other rioters took the opportunity to smash Higby’s belongings, including $2,000 worth of camera and media equipment. Higby says that one of his security guards was injured after receiving a laceration from ice thrown at his forehead.

REPORTER ATTACKED: Reporter @camhigby has his phone stolen by an anti-ICE protester. This emboldens the others to then attack Cam.



Reporter @nicksortor escorts Cam and his security guard to Delaney Hall, getting them to safety with federal agents.@Bodittle | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/joYbwrup6g — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) May 30, 2026

UPDATE: We are safe and sound. @camhigby is safe as well after the left unleashed a violent attack on him and stole his phone. pic.twitter.com/RyYOy37EOU — Bo (@Bodittle) May 30, 2026

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I’m fine, but they stole my phone and smashed my microphones. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 30, 2026

Leftists on social media were quick to celebrate the violence that Higby faced, bragging that “they done broke his phone…they done f****d up his body guards.”

🚨 Protestors robbed me, and violently attacked me and my body guards. They’ve now posted video of my smashed IPhone 17 (that I got yesterday) on TikTok.



They’re claiming that I started the altercation, despite a protestor grabbing my phone and sending it back into the crowd… pic.twitter.com/HepQonHTSI — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 30, 2026

Higby was forced to retreat into the ICE detention facility to escape the violent mob. No individuals have been charged in relation to the attack on Higby at this time.

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