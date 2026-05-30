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Violent Rioters Attack Journalist Covering Antifa Activity Outside of ICE Detention Center

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 30, 2026 9:00 PM
Violent Rioters Attack Journalist Covering Antifa Activity Outside of ICE Detention Center
PJ Media

While filming an Antifa-led riot against ICE in Newark, New Jersey, investigative journalist Cameron Higby and his security detail were assaulted and robbed late Friday night.

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Rioters had erected barricades to prevent police from entering into Newark’s ICE detention facility, Delaney Hall, but only managed to block out ambulances and EMS.

Not long after their failed attempt to build a wall, the night grew violent. Higby has stated that he observed a rioter destroy the windshield of a federal law enforcement vehicle when he attempted to capture footage of the perpetrator. While moving to grab the shot he needed, one of his phones fell from his pocket. 

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ANTIFA CRIME ICE NEWARK RIOTS

While searching for the phone, a rioter grabbed his tripod and streaming phone. A scuffle began and other rioters took the opportunity to smash Higby’s belongings, including $2,000 worth of camera and media equipment. Higby says that one of his security guards was injured after receiving a laceration from ice thrown at his forehead.

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Leftists on social media were quick to celebrate the violence that Higby faced, bragging that “they done broke his phone…they done f****d up his body guards.”

Higby was forced to retreat into the ICE detention facility to escape the violent mob. No individuals have been charged in relation to the attack on Higby at this time.

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