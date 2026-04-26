Trump Pushes White House Ballroom After Gunman Targets Officials at DC Dinner

After a gunman tried to kill officials in the Trump administration on Saturday night, President Donald Trump and others are pushing to build the White House ballroom.

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A lawsuit has slowed the project. But Trump said the new building would be secure and that last night's shooting wouldn't have happened in a more secure location.

The basement of the ballroom includes bomb shelters, a hospital and medical area, and military installations, according to court documents.

The alleged shooter, Cole Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, tried to push his way past security and shot an officer in the vest before he was subdued.





TRUMP ON WHCD SHOOTING: “This event would never have happened with the military top-secret ballroom currently under construction at the White House pic.twitter.com/xR0uiOzGjI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

“It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!

Video from inside the event shows the moment shots were fired at the front of the building.

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Statement from Deputy Director Matthew Quinn on the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. pic.twitter.com/Oj33qLvokw — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) April 26, 2026





We were there front and center.



That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.



After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026





.@DAGToddBlanche: This man "barely got past the perimeter. He was immediately subdued... This is law enforcement doing exactly what they train their whole lives to do." pic.twitter.com/fm0rpgcg9C — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

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.@DAGToddBlanche: The actions of law enforcement last night "was something that should be a testament to every single American—that they have men and women protecting them not only outside these borders with our great military, but also inside these borders with law enforcement." pic.twitter.com/QygTACqJCv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

Law enforcement has searched the alleged shooter's room in a nearby hotel and his home in California.