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Tipsheet

Trump Pushes White House Ballroom After Gunman Targets Officials at DC Dinner

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 26, 2026 11:00 AM
Trump Pushes White House Ballroom After Gunman Targets Officials at DC Dinner
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After a gunman tried to kill officials in the Trump administration on Saturday night, President Donald Trump and others are pushing to build the White House ballroom. 

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A lawsuit has slowed the project. But Trump said the new building would be secure and that last night's shooting wouldn't have happened in a more secure location. 

The basement of the ballroom includes bomb shelters, a hospital and medical area, and military installations, according to court documents. 

The alleged shooter, Cole Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, tried to push his way past security and shot an officer in the vest before he was subdued. 


“It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!! 

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LAW AND ORDER NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

Video from inside the event shows the moment shots were fired at the front of the building.




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Law enforcement has searched the alleged shooter's room in a nearby hotel and his home in California.

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