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Tipsheet

Scott Pelley's Post-Firing Pity Tour Is Everything Wrong With Legacy Media

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 07, 2026 6:00 PM
Scott Pelley's Post-Firing Pity Tour Is Everything Wrong With Legacy Media
John Paul Filo/CBS via AP

Scott Pelley, who was booted from CBS News last week, showed exactly why he was fired in a new interview with the New York Times.

Pelley trashed his former boss, Bari Weiss, who said that CBS News was biased and out of touch with most Americans. 

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Pelley compared being fired from CBS to “your spouse being murdered.”

Pelley claimed that CBS's new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, couldn't run CBS News. 

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Related:

60 MINUTES BARI WEISS CBS NEWS FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

After chewing out his bosses, Pelley said that being fired was the “furthest thing from my mind. It hadn’t occurred to me.” 

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'Thank You Darling, Have a Good Time': Trump Storms Out of Interview With Kirsten Welker Jeff Charles
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