Scott Pelley's Post-Firing Pity Tour Is Everything Wrong With Legacy Media

Scott Pelley, who was booted from CBS News last week, showed exactly why he was fired in a new interview with the New York Times.

Pelley trashed his former boss, Bari Weiss, who said that CBS News was biased and out of touch with most Americans.

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Pelley compared being fired from CBS to “your spouse being murdered.”

Scott Pelley INSISTS “I’m fine” and this is “not about me,” but gets misty-eyed when saying being fired at CBS News is “like your spouse was murdered” and many times he “frankly fall[s] apart” because being married to someone is the same “depth” of “devotion” he gave to CBS….… pic.twitter.com/srOqyUZn6g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2026

Pelley claimed that CBS's new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, couldn't run CBS News.

Let me help you, Scott. I’m not sure what’s worse: You actually not knowing this, or you pretending not to know this. Your now-former boss has a much better grip on reality than you do, further reaffirming the decision that was made. https://t.co/RvbHyNWfyG pic.twitter.com/6aPePdv8QY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 7, 2026

Pelley comes across as so arrogant. He suggests Weiss, who built the most successful media startup in decades, is incapable of running CBS News. TV needs to adapt or die & if anyone can pull off adaptation, it’s Weiss. 60 Minutes was due for a refresh. pic.twitter.com/MUmke0Pwrb — Josh Dehaas (@JoshDehaas) June 7, 2026

Scott Pelley says Bari Weiss asked 60 Minutes staffers: “Why do you think the country thinks you’re biased?"



Pelley: "Why do you think so? Do you have a poll? Is there market research? What are you talking about?"



"Because we certainly didn't believe that."



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/dFYYob38Xj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2026

Fired 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley on the verge of tears:



"I’ve been in combat for this country. In Afghanistan and Iraq, Kuwait. Been shot at. Spent nights in fox holes filling up with water in the desert." pic.twitter.com/me6BJ9Eetg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 7, 2026

After chewing out his bosses, Pelley said that being fired was the “furthest thing from my mind. It hadn’t occurred to me.”

Scott Pelley is asked if he expected to be fired after his confrontation with new CBS leadership:



Pelley: "Oh, gosh. Furthest thing from my mind. It hadn't occurred to me….Some reporter I turned out to be. I just didn't connect the dots."



Amazing. https://t.co/bHSJ4yN1qn pic.twitter.com/Vc53xrkzfq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2026

what you want in an investigative journalist is an inability to connect extremely obvious dots like "if I yell at my boss in a meeting about how terrible they are, I might get fired" https://t.co/EwwuTimj0a — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 7, 2026

WHEN I WAS IN HIGH SCHOOL, I TOLD MY BOSS HE WASN'T MY REAL BOSS, THEN DUMPED ALL THE BURGER SAUCE ON THE FLOOR, AND RALLIED MY FELLOW WORKERS TO TAKE OVER BOTH GRILLS AND THE DEEP FRYERS. I'M SHOCKED ALL THESE YEARS LATER THAT THEY FIRED ME. WHAT A CONFUSING TIME. https://t.co/vmiQ55m66Y — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) June 7, 2026

One of the reasons why trust in media is so low is because many legacy journalists are completely out of touch.



You could not get away with that behavior at any run of the mill job. It is revealing to see how blind some are to that. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 7, 2026

Scott Pelley being shocked that Bari Weiss brought up that 60 Minutes is perceived as biased is exactly why trust in legacy media has cratered



They’re so deeply buried in the left wing bubble they actually believe they’re objective pic.twitter.com/ISAz97Tmee — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) June 7, 2026

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Scott Pelley is such a self righteous piece of 💩 How dare he compare himself to those who serve our country in actual combat 🇺🇸 https://t.co/TUJxcYnyUS — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 7, 2026

Ex-CBS anchor Katie Couric begrudgingly backs Bari Weiss firing Scott Pelley, calls his confrontation 'a classic definition of insubordination.' The former CBS anchor says she admired Pelley standing up for his principles but argues he left management with no choice after his… pic.twitter.com/UMEX4hocHH — Fox News Flash (@FoxNews_Flash) June 6, 2026

Incapable of self-reflection.



Good thing Scott Pelley is no longer able to poison the mind of Americans from his perch at 60 Minutes. https://t.co/pLNAZ97cg0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 7, 2026

Never has a clip so succinctly illustrated the problem with the vast majority of corporate media. https://t.co/ZF5IOKbYNj — Jeremiah Poff (@JJ_Poff) June 7, 2026

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