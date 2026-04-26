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Tipsheet

WHCA Dinner Shooter Revealed Who He Was Targeting During His Attempt to Storm the Event

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 26, 2026 2:15 AM
WHCA Dinner Shooter Revealed Who He Was Targeting During His Attempt to Storm the Event
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Everyone knew this was coming after the attack on the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night. Cole Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, tried to storm the event at the Washington Hilton with a shotgun, a handgun, and two knives. He sprinted past security checkpoints but never made it inside the ballroom. Gunfire was exchanged, but he was not hit. Allen was later arrested by police, though President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other top Trump officials and cabinet members were rushed out of the venue by Secret Service. 

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The media had the nerve to claim that anyone was a target in this shooting. Are you serious? Anyone with common sense knew Trump officials were targeted. Cole was a California resident, a state known for harboring Nazis. I’m being sarcastic. The press even tried to make it about themselves, suggesting maybe journalists were the targets. Why? No one knows who you people are. And sure enough, while in custody, Allen admitted who his targets were—Trump administration officials (via CBS News):

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE LIBERAL MEDIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Cole Allen, the suspect in the shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials, two sources told CBS News. 

The suspect didn't specifically say he was targeting President Trump, just "administration officials," a law enforcement source said.

Cole was reportedly a guest at the hotel. Well, it looks like the media takes another “L” on this one—what else is new—and these bad people, with their bad reporting, might have been responsible for ginning up another crazy person to commit an act of political terrorism. 

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UPDATE: Police have arrived at Cole's home in Torrance.

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