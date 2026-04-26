WHCA Dinner Shooter Revealed Who He Was Targeting During His Attempt to Storm the Event

Everyone knew this was coming after the attack on the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night. Cole Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, tried to storm the event at the Washington Hilton with a shotgun, a handgun, and two knives. He sprinted past security checkpoints but never made it inside the ballroom. Gunfire was exchanged, but he was not hit. Allen was later arrested by police, though President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other top Trump officials and cabinet members were rushed out of the venue by Secret Service.

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MSNOW: It's unclear who the intended target of the WHCA shooter might have been. pic.twitter.com/6O4PbAl4Sa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2026

We don’t know the shooter’s motive at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight. His target could have been Trump, but it could just as easily have been a member of the media.



Let’s stay patient, avoid jumping to conclusions, and wait for the facts to come out. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 26, 2026

Why are we assuming the shooter was targeting the president? Consider the language that’s been repeated about the press:



“Enemy of the people.”

“Corrupt media.”

“Activist journalists.”

“Radical media.” — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) April 26, 2026

The media had the nerve to claim that anyone was a target in this shooting. Are you serious? Anyone with common sense knew Trump officials were targeted. Cole was a California resident, a state known for harboring Nazis. I’m being sarcastic. The press even tried to make it about themselves, suggesting maybe journalists were the targets. Why? No one knows who you people are. And sure enough, while in custody, Allen admitted who his targets were—Trump administration officials (via CBS News):

The alleged shooter's intended target was Trump officials at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, sources told @CBSNews.

The suspect, Cole Allen, didn't specifically say he was targeting President Trump, just "administration officials." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 26, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: 31 year old Cole Thomas Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents Dinner told law enforcement after his arrest that he intended to target officials within the Trump administration. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 26, 2026

#BREAKING: White House dinner shooter confesses that he was targeting President Trump. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 26, 2026

Cole Allen, the suspect in the shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials, two sources told CBS News. The suspect didn't specifically say he was targeting President Trump, just "administration officials," a law enforcement source said.

Cole was reportedly a guest at the hotel. Well, it looks like the media takes another “L” on this one—what else is new—and these bad people, with their bad reporting, might have been responsible for ginning up another crazy person to commit an act of political terrorism.

My colleague @GeoffEarle and I interviewed a volunteer staffer who said she saw the gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner pic.twitter.com/r73bnhQ0te — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) April 26, 2026

Police say suspect was a guest at the hotel https://t.co/1h6P7wsD8D — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

🚨Metropolitan D.C. Police chief says they do believe he was a guest at the hotel and was not struck by gunfire.



‼️‼️The White House Correspondents' Dinner can never be held in a hotel again.



Wonder if all the press corps will now support Trump's White House ballroom. https://t.co/4uC0Qa6LEk — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 26, 2026

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UPDATE: Police have arrived at Cole's home in Torrance.

NOW: Heavy law enforcement activity in Torrance, California, following the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting in DC.



The suspected gunman was identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California. pic.twitter.com/xU3k8KsjFi — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2026

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