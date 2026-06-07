Arizona Couple Who Stole $12M From Medicaid Bought a $300K Lamborghini — Now They're Headed to Prison

Thvoughn Lynden Curry, 34, and Alexis Daneen Curry, 34, both of New River, Arizona, were sentenced earlier this week by Senior U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow for their role in a scheme to defraud the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s Medicaid Agency, of over $12 million.

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Both defendants were previously convicted at trial of one count of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud, three counts of Health Care Fraud, and eight counts of Transactional Money Laundering following a four-day bench trial earlier this year.

“The President tasked us to eliminate fraud and recoup every taxpayer dollar possible, and we’ve delivered in this case, bringing the Currys to justice for stealing millions from the government,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. “Beyond their own fraud, the Currys also preyed upon Arizonans fighting deadly addictions, placing them in imminent danger, with some victims overdosing on illicit drugs under 1 Family Clinic’s care. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will use every legal means available to track down and prosecute fraudsters and protect vulnerable citizens.”

Thvoughn Curry was sentenced to 88 months in prison, and Alexis Curry was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

“Healthcare fraud is a direct attack on our community’s safety net,” said IRS-CI Phoenix Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown. “The Currys diverted millions from Arizona’s Medicaid program to line their own pockets, depleting vital resources from those who depend on these services. These sentences reflect the seriousness of that harm and reinforce IRS-CI commitment to protecting the integrity of taxpayer funded healthcare programs. Those who abuse these systems and violate the public’s trust can expect to be held accountable.”

Both were also ordered to three years of supervised release and to pay restitution of over $12 million to AHCCCS.

"Fraud on this scale is not just a financial crime, it directly harms the vulnerable populations AHCCCS exists to serve,” said Roberta Harrison, Interim Director of AHCCCS. “This sentencing reflects the strength of our partnerships with law enforcement and underscores our commitment to aggressively pursuing those who attempt to misuse public funds.”

The Currys defrauded AHCCCS through “1 Family Clinic, LLC,” their purported outpatient behavioral health clinic in Mesa, Arizona. They first defrauded AHCCCS by submitting a fraudulent application to enroll as an AHCCCS provider, falsely claiming that Alexis Curry was the sole owner and manager. In the application, the Currys did not disclose Thvoughn Curry’s role in the business, even though they were required to do so because he was an owner and managing employee. At the time, Thvoughn Curry had an active, outstanding warrant for state felony fraud charges.

“The successful conviction and six-year prison sentence in this case are the direct result of outstanding collaboration between our law enforcement partners," said Mesa Police Chief Dan Butler. "Complex investigations often extend beyond the jurisdiction of a single agency, and this case highlights the importance of sharing resources, information, and expertise. We appreciate the efforts of every investigator, prosecutor, and agency involved in bringing this case to a successful conclusion and ensuring justice was served.”

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Once approved by AHCCCS based on the fraudulent application, the Currys engaged in fraudulent billing practices. Between approximately Feb. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023, the Currys routinely billed AHCCCS in a uniform, nearly identical pattern for services that were not actually provided. The Currys targeted AHCCCS’s American Indian Health Plan for fraudulent billing. Throughout the course of the scheme, 1 Family billed an average of more than 12 hours of service per member per day. The clinic, however, was open for far fewer hours than that, and even when the clinic was open, 1 Family failed to provide the licensed substance abuse therapy they billed to AHCCCS.

Prosecutors further argued in court documents that the Currys’ conduct preyed on vulnerable, low-income Arizonans with real treatment and rehabilitation needs. According to medical records, residents were often left unsupervised, with several overdosing and experiencing life-threatening health emergencies.

As a result of their fraudulent billings, AHCCCS paid 1 Family Clinic more than $12 million—funds that were intended to be used for legitimate healthcare services for low-income individuals.

The evidence at trial showed that the Currys spent much of the money they received from AHCCCS on themselves. They purchased properties and luxury vehicles, including a 2019 Lamborghini Urus for more than $300,000.

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On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigated this case and received substantial assistance from the Mesa Police Department and AHCCCS-Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Corbet and Lindsay Short, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

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