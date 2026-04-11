Trump’s White House Ballroom Can Resume Construction, Court Rules

Why Eric Swalwell's Sexual Misconduct Circus Is Heading to the Manhattan DA's Office
Why Eric Swalwell's Sexual Misconduct Circus Is Heading to the Manhattan DA's Office
Eric Swalwell Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in a New Video. It's Not Good.
Eric Swalwell Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in a New Video. It's Not...
Watch a Guest Shatter Bill Maher's Narrative About Operation Epic Fury in Seconds
Watch a Guest Shatter Bill Maher's Narrative About Operation Epic Fury in Seconds
So, We Know Why the Iranians Can't Fully Reopen the Strait of Hormuz
So, We Know Why the Iranians Can't Fully Reopen the Strait of Hormuz
House Dems' Latest Demand Involving Trump Is a Gross Exercise in Lacking Self-Awareness
House Dems' Latest Demand Involving Trump Is a Gross Exercise in Lacking Self-Awareness
Zohran Mamdani's Administration Just Had Its First Major Scandal
Zohran Mamdani's Administration Just Had Its First Major Scandal
The Fight for Election Day Is Now at the Supreme Court
The Fight for Election Day Is Now at the Supreme Court
VIP
Nebraska's Court of Appeals Has a Chance to Cement Tough-on-Crime Sentencing. The Question Is Will They?
Nebraska's Court of Appeals Has a Chance to Cement Tough-on-Crime Sentencing. The Question...
Chicago Man Charged With Threatening to 'Hunt' Secret Service Agent
Chicago Man Charged With Threatening to 'Hunt' Secret Service Agent
Georgia Fraud Ring Allegedly Used 1,000+ Identities to Steal $7.6M of COVID Aid, Unemployment Insurance
Georgia Fraud Ring Allegedly Used 1,000+ Identities to Steal $7.6M of COVID Aid,...
Peace Talks Have Reportedly Stalled Over Control of the Strait of Hormuz
Peace Talks Have Reportedly Stalled Over Control of the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation...
Michigan Man Charged in Alleged $5M PPP Fraud Scheme
Michigan Man Charged in Alleged $5M PPP Fraud Scheme
What This Kansas Democrat Posted Was Unbelievable...Almost
What This Kansas Democrat Posted Was Unbelievable...Almost
Tipsheet

Trump’s White House Ballroom Can Resume Construction, Court Rules

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 11, 2026 3:00 PM
Trump’s White House Ballroom Can Resume Construction, Court Rules
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A panel of federal judges ordered that President Donald Trump's administration can resume building the White House ballroom while a lower court gathers more information about whether a building pause will cause a national security risk.

Advertisement

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia gave a 2-1 ruling on Saturday.

The 17-page order extended the district court’s stay of its March 31 preliminary injunction to April 17. The National Trust for Historic Preservation had sued the National Park Service over the planned 90,000 square-foot ballroom to replace the demolished East Wing. The project is funded by private donors. 

The three-judge panel of Patricia A. Millett, Neomi Rao, and Bradley N. Garcia remanded the case to the district court. 

On March 31, a district court granted the National Trust’s motion for preliminary injunction. The National Park Service appealed. 

The National Park Service argued that the ballroom was a matter of national security because planned construction beneath it includes bomb shelters, a hospital and medical area, and military installations. 

“As a result, it remains unclear whether and to what extent the development of certain aspects of the proposed ballroom is necessary to ensure the safety and security of those below-ground national security upgrades or otherwise to ensure the safety of the White House and its occupants while the appeal proceeds,” the order said.

 

 gov.uscourts.cadc.42993.01208839738.0_2  by  scott.mcclallen 

Recommended

U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE


The NPS argued that the preliminary injunction will impose “irreparable harm” because the planned ballroom will be even more secure than the now-demolished East Wing. The new ballroom will feature “drone proof roofing materials” and “blast proof glass” according to court documents. 

“We cannot fairly determine, on this hurried record, whether and to what extent the district court’s ‘necessary for safety and security’ exception addresses Defendants’ claims of irreparable harm, insofar as it may accommodate the Defendants’ asserted safety and security need for the ballroom itself or other temporary measures to secure the safety and security of the White House, the President, staff, and visitors while this appeal proceeds,” the order read. “We thus remand these cases to the district court with instructions to promptly address the pending motion to clarify how the injunction and its exception will ensure safety and security pending litigation.” 

Circuit Judge Rao dissented from the ruling. The ballroom is expected to be finished by 2028.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
Peace Talks Have Reportedly Stalled Over Control of the Strait of Hormuz Joseph Chalfant
Zohran Mamdani's Administration Just Had Its First Major Scandal Jeff Charles
Why Eric Swalwell's Sexual Misconduct Circus Is Heading to the Manhattan DA's Office Matt Vespa
What This Kansas Democrat Posted Was Unbelievable...Almost Joseph Chalfant
Watch a Guest Shatter Bill Maher's Narrative About Operation Epic Fury in Seconds Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement