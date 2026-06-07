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'Thank You Darling, Have a Good Time': Trump Storms Out of Interview With Kirsten Welker

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 07, 2026 12:30 PM
'Thank You Darling, Have a Good Time': Trump Storms Out of Interview With Kirsten Welker
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

President Donald Trump stormed out of an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker after a tense exchange over elections and media bias.

The 50-minute interview took place in a barn in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, for the Sunday edition of “Meet the Press.”

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Trump and Welker discussed several issues during the interview. But it was when Welker tried to press him on his claims about faulty vote counts in California’s recent primary election and how the media handles questions about election integrity.

The exchange turned even more tense when Trump slammed the media and accused Welker and the press of displaying bias against him. “Your elections in this country, we're like a third world country,” Trump fumed. “Your elections are crooked and you're crooked and Meet the Press is crooked, so as ABC and CBS and CNN — you one-sided crooked network. So let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you darling, have a good time."

Welker replied, “"Mr. President, please. Please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin. I sat in the rain with you for an hour on and off in the rain—”

“And I’ve given you enough time,” Trump interjected. “You ought to straighten out your press because a country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KRISTEN WELKER MEDIA BIAS WISCONSIN

Trump also discussed the progress made on the Iran peace talks and noted that Tehran agreed to stop pursuing nuclear weapons. He suggested the United States could help the regime destroy its enriched uranium stockpiles.

The president further suggested the Iranian regime has no choice but to come to an agreement with the U.S. When asked why no deal has been reached yet, he said, “Because they’re strong. They’re proud. There are things they never thought they’d be doing that they’re going to have to do. They’ve got no choice. And it takes a little while.”

Trump added, “Now, if we don’t make a deal, then we’re going to take them out militarily very harshly.”

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