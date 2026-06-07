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Tipsheet

Los Angeles Mayoral Race Tightens – And a Left-Wing Challenger Is Gaining Ground

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 07, 2026 7:13 PM
Los Angeles Mayoral Race Tightens – And a Left-Wing Challenger Is Gaining Ground
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman is now in second place in the top-two primary to become the city’s next mayor, according to the latest results as of Sunday.

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Mail-in ballots continued to break in Raman’s favor for the slot to make the November ballot in recent days, which narrowed former reality television star Spencer Pratt’s standing in the race.

In the most recent batch of ballots, Raman gained over 19,000 votes, Bass gained over 15,000, and Pratt gained over 8,000. Raman currently leads Pratt for second place by roughly 3,000 votes, Fox News reported. 

Mayor Karen Bass, who faced intense scrutiny for her handling of the 2025 wildfires in the city, is projected to advance to the general election, according to the Associated Press. However, Bass only won just under 35% of the vote so far despite her incumbent status.

“From the bottom of my heart, I love you, I appreciate you, I appreciate you for believing in me. I appreciate you for standing with me when others doubted me, because you know who I am,” Bass said Tuesday night at a campaign event. 

“I have devoted my entire life to serving the city that I love, where I was born, and I’m going to continue to do that all the way to victory in November,” she added.

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Raman has run to the left of Bass, whereas Pratt has run to the right of Bass, as he primarily focused his campaign on wildfire recovery response and tackling homelessness in the city. 

"I've been a candidate for something as long as you can remember, and you've had to live through it with me, and you've been so patient through all of it. Thank you," Raman said on Tuesday night, Townhall previously reported.  "I hope you know that everything every person in this room is fighting for in this campaign has been about building a city that's worthy of you and every child in this city."

Prior to the latest release of results, Pratt posted on X to “we are still in the lead, and we’ve got allllllll the way til July 6th to keep counting. They’re not the only ones who know where to find votes.”

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