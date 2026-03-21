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Shocker: Iran Lied About Not Having Intermediate-Range Missiles

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 21, 2026 4:00 PM
Shocker: Iran Lied About Not Having Intermediate-Range Missiles
X/@CENTCOM

President Donald Trump has been vindicated after Iran fired missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-UK base in the Indian Ocean about 4,000 kilometers away. Iran previously lied about having access to missiles that could travel over 2,000 kilometers. 

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The Wall Street Journal reported that the missiles didn’t hit the base but showed that Iran can strike targets further away than previously anticipated. 

In February, Iran claimed that its missiles could only reach 2,000 kilometers away. Leftists have claimed that Iran wasn’t a real threat to the U.S. or our allies, but this news shows that Iran could strike a much wider range of targets than previously thought. 

The news also means that former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned last week, was incredibly wrong when he said that Iran posed no threat to the U.S.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY UNITED KINGDOM
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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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