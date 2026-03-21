Shocker: Iran Lied About Not Having Intermediate-Range Missiles

President Donald Trump has been vindicated after Iran fired missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-UK base in the Indian Ocean about 4,000 kilometers away. Iran previously lied about having access to missiles that could travel over 2,000 kilometers.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that the missiles didn’t hit the base but showed that Iran can strike targets further away than previously anticipated.

In February, Iran claimed that its missiles could only reach 2,000 kilometers away. Leftists have claimed that Iran wasn’t a real threat to the U.S. or our allies, but this news shows that Iran could strike a much wider range of targets than previously thought.

"#Iran’s targeting of Diego Garcia, about 4,000 kilometers from Iran, implies its missiles have a greater range than Tehran has previously acknowledged. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last month that Iran has deliberately limited the range of its missiles to 2,000… — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) March 21, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just scored total vindication on the world stage as it has been CONFIRMED Iran is capable of deploying ballistic missiles at Berlin, Paris, Rome and other parts of Europe



The Diego Garcia attack proved it.



TRUMP KNEW pic.twitter.com/k9wKMCBSb6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2026

The news also means that former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned last week, was incredibly wrong when he said that Iran posed no threat to the U.S.

Speaks for itself:



Feb. 25, 2026: “We are not developing long-range missiles… we have limited the range below 2,000 kilometers” — Iran’s FM Araghchi (IRNA).



March 20, 2026: Iran fires missiles at Diego Garcia—ranging 4,000 kilometers (WSJ). ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F4ncRLSGq3 — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) March 21, 2026

Iran just fired missiles at Diego Garcia - 2,361 miles from Tehran.



They were not supposed to have this range.

Surprise, surprise, Iran lied!



Tehran to London 2750 miles

Tehran to Paris 2610 miles

Tehran to Berlin 2200 miles



So yeah, tell me again how Iran is not a threat pic.twitter.com/HRrJhy9mCa — David Collier (@mishtal) March 21, 2026

Iran fired 2 ballistic missiles at the joint U.S.-UK base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean which is 2,485 miles (4,000 km).



According to the report, one missile failed in flight and the other was engaged by a U.S. destroyer utilizing an SM-3 interceptor, but a successful… pic.twitter.com/pX029nVeVE — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) March 21, 2026

🇮🇷🇺🇸🇬🇧 Iran just proved its missiles can reach far beyond the Middle East



Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-UK military base sitting 4,000 kilometers away in the middle of the Indian Ocean.



Neither hit the base, but the message… https://t.co/AbmlHLKs0W pic.twitter.com/liRzLNFEGg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 21, 2026

If the Diego Garcia strike report is accurate, then one of the central assumptions about Iran’s missile program has just collapsed. For years, the accepted ceiling was around 2,000 kilometers. A ballistic missile reaching Diego Garcia suggests something in the neighborhood of… pic.twitter.com/MxD16567NM — Nawaf Al-Thani نواف بن مبارك آل ثاني (@NawafAlThani) March 21, 2026

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Iran said its missiles stopped at 2,000 km. Then it fired at Diego Garcia — 4,000 km away.



That has exposed what many warned for years. Tehran was advancing rapidly toward nuclear-carrying ICBMs that directly threaten the American homeland. — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) March 21, 2026

Remember when Netanyahu warned the Europeans that Iran held the capabilities to strike them at home and was dismissed as a warmonger?



Now we know. https://t.co/sJJy0rIrTk — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) March 21, 2026

Iran attempted to strike Diego Garcia, located 3,800km from its shores, revealing it possesses intermediate-range missiles capable of reaching much, or even all, of Europe. Thread on what we know about Iran's long-range missile capabilities. 1/18 — Fabian Hinz (@fab_hinz) March 21, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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