Six House Republicans Vote to Advance Temporary Protected Status to Haitians for Three Years

The U.S. House has voted to discharge a petition to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians for three years.

Lawmakers voted 219-209 on H.R 965 on Wednesday evening. Six Republicans voted alongside 212 Democrats and one independent to advance the plan.

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The House agreed to the @RepPressley motion to discharge H. Res. 965 by a vote of 219-209. https://t.co/8Kud4bpWBz — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) April 15, 2026

The discharge triggers a House vote on the petition on Thursday afternoon, according to bill sponsor Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-07).

The petition reads: “Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall designate Haiti for temporary protected status until the date that is 3 months after January 20, 2029.”

🚨 WTF?! SIX "Republicans" just joined Democrats to ADVANCE a bill BARRING Trump from deporting illegal Haitians, 219-209



This comes just DAYS after a Haitian MURDERED an innocent mother with a hammer.



The GOP has a MASSIVE RINO problem



These six have to go:

- Salazar (of… pic.twitter.com/aNA6dvHJkI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 15, 2026

The vote follows after a Haitian allegedly beat a mother to death with a hammer outside of a Florida gas station, according to video.

DHS identified the alleged attacker as Rolbert Joachin, who is now in police custody. The illegal alien was caught and released at the border by former President Joe Biden’s administration in August 2022, according to DHS. An immigration judge ordered the man deported, but the Biden administration granted him a temporary protected status that expired in 2024.

President Donald Trump shared a video of the fatal attack on Truth Social.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin slammed the vote.

🚨 DHS Secretary Mullin is GOING OFF about the House voting to ADVANCE a bill FORCING DHS to extend “Temporary Protected Status” (TPS) for Haitians



“Unfortunately, TPS turns into a PERMANENT status… I have a hard issue with TPS to begin with because we don’t EVER end it! We… https://t.co/b59oNQehkV pic.twitter.com/zx85kF8JEE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 16, 2026

Six Republicans voted with Democrats to move forward on a vote to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians for three more years: pic.twitter.com/MigOCWVzJr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 15, 2026

We’ve heard from nursing homes in our district that will lose skilled and dedicated nursing staff if TPS is not renewed. These are Haitian immigrants who are working, paying taxes and contributing to our economy and fulfilling a healthcare need. To strip them of their status and… pic.twitter.com/bfHIoiIrHS — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Office (@RepNicole) April 15, 2026

Last year, DHS eliminated Haiti from qualifying for the TPS program.

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