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Tipsheet

Six House Republicans Vote to Advance Temporary Protected Status to Haitians for Three Years

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 15, 2026 8:30 PM
Six House Republicans Vote to Advance Temporary Protected Status to Haitians for Three Years
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The U.S. House has voted to discharge a petition to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians for three years.

Lawmakers voted 219-209 on H.R 965 on Wednesday evening. Six Republicans voted alongside 212 Democrats and one independent to advance the plan. 

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The discharge triggers a House vote on the petition on Thursday afternoon, according to bill sponsor Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-07).

The petition reads: “Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall designate Haiti for temporary protected status until the date that is 3 months after January 20, 2029.”

The vote follows after a Haitian allegedly beat a mother to death with a hammer outside of a Florida gas station, according to video. 

DHS identified the alleged attacker as Rolbert Joachin, who is now in police custody. The illegal alien was caught and released at the border by former President Joe Biden’s administration in August 2022, according to DHS. An immigration judge ordered the man deported, but the Biden administration granted him a temporary protected status that expired in 2024. 

President Donald Trump shared a video of the fatal attack on Truth Social.

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Related:

AYANNA PRESSLEY DHS HAITI HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLEGAL ALIEN

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin slammed the vote. 

Last year, DHS eliminated Haiti from qualifying for the TPS program. 

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